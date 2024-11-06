In an unfortunate turn of events, Big Brother Naija's former housemate, Hermes Iyele, has announced the death of his mother

The creative took to his official social media page, where he shared that heartbreaking news to the public

Hermes's post has sent a wave of sadness across social media as his post is met with condolence messages from fans and well-wishers

The Big Brother Naija alumni have been thrown into mourning as one of their own, Hermes Iyele, has just lost his dear mother.

Hermes shared the touching post not long ago through his verified Instagram account, letting the public know that his mum was dead.

Hermes shares a heartbreaking post about his mum. Credit: @hermesiyele

Source: Instagram

Mrs Isioma Ohebian Iyele was said to have died on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The cause of her death still remains vague at the time of this report.

Hermes wrote:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’d like to make public the passing of my beloved mum ISIOMA PHEBIAN IYELE on the 5th of November 2024. I’m doing this so I can properly start my grief and also because I currently lack the strength or capacity(mentally and finance wise) to handle this situation. Pls pray for my siblings and I. Pls support us in all the ways you can."

Hermes revealed in parts that he was on a work trip when he heard the heartwrenching announcement.

"I’m currently on a work trip and got the news in transit, I’m trying as much as I can to function in the regard of duty that has brought me here whilst trying to do my part of what needs to be done to see this tragedy through, so pls be patient with me as I won’t be able to respond to calls and texts for the time being. We will start the burial process as soon as I’m back.

See his post here:

