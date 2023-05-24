A video of veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo throwing punches and air sparing has sparked reactions online

The 99-year-old legendary actor who was alleged to be the father of popular Fuji musician, Alhaji Alabi Pasuma

The veteran, who is famous for his interesting thuggish character in movies, has got people talking online as he shows off his boxing skills

A viral clip shared online of veteran Nollywood Yoruba actor Charles Olumo, better known as Agbako showing off his boxing and fighting skills has sparked reactions.

According to a report, Pa Agbako, who is widely believed to be 99 years old, was sighted online in a viral clip air sparing and throwing punches during a recent visit to a famous Nigerian socialite.

A video of veteran Nollywood actor Pa Charles Olumo showing off his boxing skills goes viral. Photo credit: @temilolasobola

The veteran actor is allegedly the father of famous Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma.

Pa Agbako, in the viral clip, was heard telling those with him that he is still in very good shape and death is nowhere near for him.

Watch the viral video of Pa Agbako showing off his boxing skills at 99:

See how netizens reacted to the viral clip of Pa Agbako showing off his boxing skills

@owolabieunice:

"I heard that, he is Pasuma’s father Is that true????"

@damicratic_one:

"Haaa thank God, no be wetin I dey think at first."

@sharmhefitz:

"But una sure say na recent video of baba koz I dey see am for house here make I go check him."

@mc_banny:

"God bless him still very strong."

@abimbola_abekeade:

"May you live longer grandpa."

@pretty_damilola3840:

"Make tinubu recreate this video I wan check something."

@afrilocs:

"Ha Daddy pls small small o ."

@bayonlearashi:

"Baba Agbako. He is my dad's neighbour in Ibadan. He is truly 99 and looking strong."

@olamideeadewusi:

Wow! See Grace at 99; he is still this active and agile."

@ayo.atobalo:

"Really 99? this is grace oooo,ore ofe nla ni ooo."

Veteran actor Charles Olumo on relationship with singer's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting popular Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Odetola popularly known as Pasuma, recently lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat Odetola, to the cold hands of death at the ripe age of 84.

Many were surprised by how the singer could not control his tears since the death of his mother. With the death of Pasuma's mother, many people have been asking who his biological father is.

This rumour went unchecked or debunked until Agbako shed light on his relationship with the fuji singer and his mother some years ago.

