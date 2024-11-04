Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman brought the attention of many to a controversial case involving a native doctor, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, aka “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”

The online personality shared a WhatsApp audio of a man identified as Rock narrating how Akwa Okuko duped him

Addressing the matter, VDM warned Nigerians about involving themselves with Akwa Okuko

Nigerian social media commentator Martins Vincent Otse, known as Verydarkman, has called out a well-known native doctor from eastern Nigeria, Chukwudozie Nwangwu, also known as “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki.”

Verydarkman shared a WhatsApp audio clip featuring a man named Rock, who recounted how he paid Akwa Okuko N3 million for a fortification that failed.

Verydarkman narrated what Akwa Okuko did to a man. Credit: @verydarkman, @Chukwudozie Nwangwu NdI Oba/Facebook

Rock revealed that he initially spent N2.5 million on a spell and later paid an additional N500,000 for a renewal when the desired results didn’t materialise.

Rock also described the humiliation and physical abuse he endured from one of Akwa Okuko's associates during his visit to the shrine.

According to Verydarkman, who recently had issues with the police, Rock sought his help in addressing the situation, but the critic emphasized that the issue was more complex than he could handle.

He claimed that Rock's intention behind the spell was to gain spiritual powers for importing arms and drugs from abroad.

Verydarkman further cautioned social media users to be wary of their dealings with Akwa Okuko.

