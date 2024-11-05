Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has joined the growing list of social commentators who have reacted to the man who reportedly slept with over 300 women

It will be recalled that Baltasar was arrested for fraud allegations, and while his home was being searched, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral

In Pretty Mike's reaction, he stated how he felt and detailed the most painful part of it all for him

Nigerian public figure Pretty Mike, whose real name is Mike Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, has shared his hot takes on the situation surrounding the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga.

Recall that on Monday, November 4, news broke out on the internet that the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea had been arrested for fraud.

Pretty Mike shares his take on Baltasae's crimes. Credit: @prettymike, @oyindamola

Source: Instagram

However, while searches were going on, the authorities found over 400 sex tapes in which he slept with almost 400 women, including his brother's pregnant wife and also his pastor's.

The bizarre situation has been a hot topic on social media, with several people caring about their takes. Pretty Mike, who also reacted to the situation, noted that it was beyond diabolical.

Furthermore, Mike expressed that much of the act is only meant for boys who are slaves to lust.

See his post here:

Nigerians react to Pretty Mike's posts

Read some comments below:

@mammahfresh:

"Doesn’t seem like exploitation, the woman are well to do financially and status wise."

@effedeborah:

"The fact that people’s wives accepted to go raw with him is really crazy."

@msquaredizz_:

"Very sensible and applaudable take from Mike."

@vendorshome:

"What if he threatened the women? He’s a financial crime boss so imagine him giving you the option of going to jail or smiling for the camera?"

@ogesandra:

"But same you Pretty Mike arrange girls for married men."

@tosynetee:

"He didn't not deceive anybody oo. Those women did it with clear eyes."

Baltasar Engonga: Solomon Buchi reacts

Meanwhile, as netizens share their hot takes on the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga, Solomon Buchi joined.

Baltasar was arrested for fraud allegations,, and upon search of his home, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral.

Solomon noted that a man who could sleep with over 400 men, including his brother's wife, was capable of murder, among others,

