Eduardo Camavinga has disclosed that African culture is in his blood as he seeks a return to the continent

The France international was born in a refugee camp in Angola before his family moved to Europe when he was two

He hailed his parents for educating him, promising to return to his country of birth as soon as his project is ready

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has disclosed that he will visit Africa as soon as his project is ready.

The 21-year-old, born in Angola, is preparing to return to the continent and says he is excited.

It was gathered that his family moved to France when he was two before they settled in Fougeres, where he grew up.

Eduardo Camavinga is excited ahead of his trip to Angola. Photo: Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

He played youth football for local side Drapeau-Fougeres and then joined Rennes Academy in 2013, Actu.Fr reports.

In 2019, Camavinga was promoted to the first team, and his talent was spotted by the Spanish giant Real Madrid.

He joined Los Blancos in 2021 and has already made 92 appearances for the club after becoming a key member of the squad.

The left-back played for the France U21 team and is also a key member of the Les Blues.

Camavinga has now declared interest in returning to Angola, thanking his parents for the education they provided for him.

He said:

“The Africa culture is in my blood. My parents gave me that education. I will go visit Angola soon, when project is ready”.

Marca reports that the footballer is the third of six siblings, and his mother wanted him to commit to judo.

His father Celestino took him to play football with Drapeau Fougeres after he stayed too long at home destroying everything in sight.

Camavinga rallies behind Vinicious

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Camavinga rallied behind Vinicius, expressing support over the Ballon d'Or snub.

The Frenchman took a bold stance, posting, “Football Politics. My brother, you are the best player in the world, and no award can say otherwise. Love you, my bro.”

Real Madrid players didn't hold back in expressing their frustration after Manchester City's Rodri was awarded the Ballon d'Or over Vinicius Junior.

