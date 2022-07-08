Popular Nigerian actor Charles Olumo has explained why he chose ‘Agbako’ as his stage name and also given the motive behind the name

According to him, he needed a stage name that everyone could call him as he was getting popular, so he settled for the name ‘Agbako’ because anyone who heard the name must fear him

The 98-year-old actor’s real name is Abdulsalam Ishola, and he has been in the industry for decades

Just like many actors called by their stage names, veteran actor Abdulsalam Ishola is popularly known by his stage name ‘Agbako’, and this has been what a lot of people called him for years.

In an interview with BBC Yoruba, the 98-year-old actor explained that when he was getting popular, and he was known for many movies like Ori Eye and Awoluda by Ogunde, it was obvious he needed a stage name that people could call him by.

Actor Charles Olumo on the name 'Agbako'.

Source: Instagram

He, however, revealed that he chose the name ‘Agbako’ by himself and not that anyone chose it for him. According to him, he knew anyone who heard the name ‘Agbako’ must be afraid, and that was what he wanted.

Speaking further on some of his embarrassing moments as an actor, Pa Abdulsalam said he was on public transport on his way to Lagos when he didn’t have a car, and the moment he got on the bus, everyone was scared and came out.

He had to explain to them that he was just an actor and nothing more and that the name ‘Agbako’ was nothing more than a mere name.

Pa Abdusalam also revealed that focusing solely on God and not charms have been the secret to his long life and good health.

