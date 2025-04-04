David Umahi, the minister of works, on Friday, April 4, reopened the Independence Bridge in Lagos after days of repair, which resulted in gridlock in the state

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Umahi and his team reopened the road for use by Lagosians

The bridge was closed earlier this week for maintenance and rehabilitation—a decision the minister said he was unaware of

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro, politics, and governance.

Victoria Island, Lagos state - David Umahi, the minister of works, on Friday, April 4, reopened the Independence Bridge located on Victoria Island.

As reported by Vanguard, the decision of the minister follows the massive traffic gridlock that enveloped Victoria Island and Ikoyi areas of Lagos state.

Minister Umahi on Friday, April 4, re-opened the Independence Bridge. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

Many road users left their vehicles and trekked several kilometres to reach their destination while hundreds of others spent hours, even to the early parts of Thursday, April 3, on the road.

Legit.ng reports that the Independence Bridge is a critical component of Lagos’s road network, serving as a major gateway for both private and commercial transportation within the city.

It was observed that remedial measures to reopen the bridge for vehicular traffic have been carried out.

Lagos' Independence Bridge: Umahi makes promise

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists during a visit to the site, Umahi, an ally of President Bola Tinubu, assured residents that permanent repair work on the bridge will commence within the next three weeks.

He acknowledged the importance of the bridge, which links Victoria Island to other key parts of Lagos state, and apologised for the inconvenience caused by the temporary closure.

The reopening comes after two days of intense gridlock, with commuters and motorists expressing anger over the lack of proper traffic management and alternative routes during the shutdown.

Umahi said:

“We understand the hardship this has caused Lagosians, and we are working to ensure that permanent work begins in three weeks to restore and improve this vital bridge."

A video of the re-opened bridge can be found below:

Earlier, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos state, apologised to Lagosians who were left stranded in hours-long gridlock owing to the repair work going on at the Independence Bridge in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu regretted the Lagos traffic caused by the Independence Bridge closure. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

On Thursday morning, April 3, Governor Sanwo-Olu visited the area to inspect the level of work. He apologised to Lagosians over the traffic situation, saying more should have been done in communicating with residents of the state over the development.

Funke Akindele reacts to Lagos gridlock

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that like many Lagos residents, some celebrities were also trapped on the road owing to the traffic caused by the construction process in the Lagos Island axis of the state.

Following the Eid-el-Fitr holiday, which fell on Monday and Tuesday, March 31 and April 1, respectively, pedestrians and motorists thronged the roads to return to their workplaces, only to be welcomed by long traffic jams along the Third Mainland Bridge in different segments.

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele disclosed that she was also caught up in the Lagos traffic. The entertainer shared a funny picture of her trying to stay afloat in the swimming pool to pass a message about her experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng