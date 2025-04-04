Nollywood legend Segun Arinze had people’s attention after he addressed rumours around him and colleague Emeka Ike

During an interview with QED.ng, he shared in detail what reportedly transpired between the both of them

Segun’s recent revelation about the co-star came other aspects of the movie industry as he spilled more

Nigerian actor Segun Arinze has spoken up about his feud with fellow actor Emeka Ike, stating that they have subsequently reconciled.

In a recent interview with QEDNG, Arinze discussed their conflict, which arose from a leadership issue within the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) in 2009.

Segun stressed the need of moving on from grudges, saying, "Emeka Ike is a good actor. We still speak and laugh about those things. It does not negate the fact that he is a talented actor.

“The conflict ended naturally. We were not quarrelling. It was just about the position. That’s why I left the position. He also had other things to do.

“Then time and chance happened. And we are growing old. He is my friend, and we are cool. I’ve asked him to go for lunch or dinner whenever he is around.

“What are we having enemies for? The work I am doing is enough of a burden. Hate is a burden. Travel light. How long do you have to live in the world? You want to carry it on your shoulders? What do I need that animosity for?”

He also spoke about his experiences being typecast in film roles and his desire to play more diverse characters.

Segun also praised his co-stars, including veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe-Damijo, and Ramsey Nouah, for successfully avoiding stereotypes. He admired their ability to grow and evolve in their careers.

When asked about the competitive nature of the Nollywood industry, Segun dismissed the idea of rivalry among actors.

Instead, he emphasised the importance of supporting and celebrating one another’s successes.

“There is no need for competition. The sky is big enough for the birds to fly. When I see my colleagues doing well, I am genuinely happy for them.

“You can’t play all the roles, can you? Can you be everywhere at the same time? When my colleagues win awards, I am happy for them.

“Why do you want to compete? Competition brings bad blood. It’s always teamwork, like footballers on a field”, he said.

The one-time president of voice-over artists was a guest on media personality Chude Jideonwo's podcast, where he spoke about taking a break from acting. According to him, he was stereotyped as a bad boy and his psyche was affected, so he had to call it quit.

Speaking about the dark days as an actor, the veteran noted that when he was blacklisted for a time in the film industry, he had to switch to doing voiceovers.

He was a voice-over artist for a couple of years before returning to his first love, which was acting.

