Veteran Nollywood actor Charles Olumo also known as Agbako cleared the air on the paternity of Fuji singer, Pasuma

Many believed the 98-year-old actor is the father of the singer because he was once in a relationship with Pasuma's mother

The Fuji singer's mother unknown to many was once an actress who worked with late veterans like late Baba Sala, Akin Ogungbe

Popular Fuji singer Wasiu Alabi Odetola popularly known as Pasuma, recently lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat Odetola, to the cold hands of death at the ripe age of 84. Many were surprised by how the singer could not control his tears since the death of his mother.

With the death of Pasuma's mother, many people have been asking who his biological father is.

Legit.ng gathered that veteran actor Alhaji Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, also known as Charles Olumo or Agbako was sometimes ago peddled to be Pasuma's biological father. This rumour went unchecked or debunked until Agbako shed light on his relationship with the fuji singer and his mother some years ago.

The nonagenarian actor noted that he is qualified to be called Pasuma's father since he once played the role of a father to him when he dated his mother. Agbako explained further that the singer was a toddler in a relationship with Pasuma's mother.

"See, I am not Alabi Pasuma’s father. I dated his mother when she was with Baba Sala. Then she used to bring Alabi to locations, he was a toddler then. So if I was dating the mom, I think I am qualified to say I am a father to him."

The above statement ended the paternity question of the popular singer being linked to the veteran actor, who is 98 years old when Pasuma's mother died.

Pasuma's mother as an actress

What many might not know was the fact that Pasuma's mother was once a Yoruba actress. She once belonged to the late Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, theatre group. She had featured in many films and movies and acted alongside the late Akin Ogungbe and others.

It was also gathered that she attended movie locations with the then-toddler Pasuma, which might explain the singer's closeness with many Yoruba actors and actresses.

Kwam 1 gifts Pasuma 6 cows for mother’s burial

Fuji music grandmaster, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, KWAM 1, got people talking as he sparked a cow-counting competition ahead of Alabi Pasuma's mother's 8th day Fidau prayer.

Popular Fuji music promoter and artist manager Esho Promotion revealed in a clip on his page that KWAM 1 got his younger colleague Pasuma emotional when a truck filled with cattle arrived at his Omole estate residence.

Esho noted that K1 gifted Oga Nla (Pasuma) six cows as he prepared for his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat's burial.

