Veteran actor Charles Olumo 'Agbako' has been placed on life salary by popular cleric Primate Elijah Ayodele

The primate was gifted the veteran actor N500k during his 100th birthday celebration, which took place in Abeokuta, Ogun state, on Thursday, July 20

TAMPAN also decorated Primate Ayodele as the life patron and spiritual father of the association during the event

Veteran actor Charles Oluomo popularly known as Agbako, continues to make headlines over his 100th birthday.

Agbako, who was celebrated by the Theatre Arts And Motions Pictures Practitioners Association Of Nigeria (TAMPAN) Ogun state chapter on Thursday, July 20, Abeokuta, was gifted the sum of N500k by the leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele.

Primate Ayodele advises Nollywood to create foundation for veteran actors. Credit: @primateayodele @mrlatin1510

Not stopping there, the cleric also placed Agbako on life salary to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Primate Ayodele said:

“By God’s grace, I will donate the sum of N500,000 to veteran actor, Charles Oluomo and place him on a monthly salary of 100k till his maker calls him home. Also, I will donate N500, 000 to the association for this laudable event.”

The cleric also urged TAMPAN to come up with a foundation for the old veterans in the industry so they don’t have to become beggars before they feed.

"They don’t have to become beggars before they feed, This foundation will be responsible for their well-being and God’s willing, I will contribute my quota into it."

Primate Ayodele decorated as TAMPAN's life patron and spiritual father

The event, which took place in Abeokuta, also saw TAMPAN decorate Primate Ayodele as the association's life patron and spiritual father.

While speaking on the reason for the conferment of Life Patron on Primate Ayodele, Ogun state TAMPAN president, Owolabi Ajasa said:

"I searched the internet for your name and saw the many things you have done. You truly deserves to be our spiritual father and our life patron."

TAMPAN President Bolaji Amusan 'Mr Latin' hails Primate Ayodele

Mr Latin, who was present at the event, eulogized the cleric while making it known that he has been following the man of God for more than 30 years.

“You have proven once again that you are a true man of God. A man of God must be compassionate, humble, with everything God has given to you you still remain humble," Mr Latin said.

Odunlade, Mr Latin, others grace Agbako's 100th birthday bash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Chief Charles Olumo, a.k.a Baba Agbako was thrown a star-studded celebration for his 100 years on earth.

The event, held at the heart of Ogun State, was set ablaze with the glimmering presence of Nollywood stars, all gathered to honour the legend.

In a grand display of admiration and love, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners in Nigeria (TAMPAN) made the occasion memorable.

