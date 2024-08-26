Movie producer Adanma Luke has broken down in tears on social media as she reacted to Jnr Pope and her crew members’ demise for the umpteenth time

The new mum pleaded with Nigerians to forgive her while stating that the tragedy was destined to happen

Adanma Luke’s statements in the video raised a series of mixed feelings, with some Nigerians sympathising with her

Nigerian movie producer Adanma Luke has once again expressed regrets about the death of Jnr Pope and other crew members while working on her film.

On her official Instagram page, the movie star posted an emotional video where she spoke about the tragedy and how it had greatly impacted her mental health and general wellbeing.

According to Adanma, even though she understood that the tragedy was destined by God to happen, she wondered why it had to happen to her. Speaking further, she expressed sadness that all those who lost their lives had to come to work for her.

Fans react as Adanma Luke begs Nigerians to forgive her. Photos: @adanmaluke, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The new mum said that while many people had advised her to be silent and not speak on the matter, she was finding it very hard to heal.

In her words:

“I’m so sad that this had to happen on my set, I’m so sad that they had to come work for me at that particular time. I’m not God, it has been destined to happen, it is meant to happen, but then why me? I never liked the internet drama and all that but this whole thing put me out there. A lot of people have been dragging me, they have been calling ‘Ada don’t talk, Ada let this die, don’t talk’ but I go through a lot, I go through so much, I’m trying to heal but it’s not coming back.

We all loved Junior Pope - Adanma Luke

Speaking further in the touching video, Adanma Luke said that Junior Pope and all the other crew members who died in the process of working for her were all loved.

She explained that when she first went to check the filming location, she asked about live jackets, but they told her that none were available and assured her that nothing was going to happen. Adanma said that she had taken all the blame since the tragedy happened, even though it wasn’t her duty.

“We all loved JP, we all loved others that also lost their lives, my crew members. To shoot that job, I asked for a better location and they took me there. First time going there, I asked ‘why are they not providing live jackets for us’ because we had to go see the place before we went for the main shooting and my BM told me that it’s how they do it there, that a lot of people have been crossing, I wasn’t the first person that shot there, they shoot there all the time. I wasn’t even shooting in the water, it was a means of transportation to the place. It’s not like I did it on purpose, It wasn’t even my duty but I’m taking all the blame, I’m carrying all the cross but please Nigerians I’m sorry, It has happened.”

I’m gradually losing my life - Adanma Luke

Adanma Luke went on to plead with Nigerians to forgive her because she was battling financial and mental health problems. According to her, she is still catering for the families of those who lost their lives and she needs to work to make money.

In her words:

“I didn’t even know what depression was until this whole incident happened, I’m gradually losing my life, I’m regretting a lot of things, I don’t even know how to call people for jobs. Please Nigerians, forgive me, forgive me for employing people for jobs, I don’t even know what to say but I’m sorry, please I’m losing my life. People are even saying I went on vacation, I’m here for business, I travelled to go help myself, I’ve been indoors doing nothing and yet still catering for the families that lost their loved ones. Where do you people expect me to get all these money from? I need to work, I need to make money. My baby wasn’t even up to three months when this thing happened. You all can’t even imagine all what I went through but please Nigerians, forgive me. I know I can’t bring back the dead.”

See the video below:

What Nigerians said about Adanma Luke’s video

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from Nigerians who had things to say about Adanma Luke’s emotional video. While some of them showed empathy, others did not. Read what they had to say below:

Fomars_confectionery:

“I can’t imagine the guilt she’d have to live with.”

Am_dbillions:

“It's not really your fault😢life happens! It could be anyone 😢May God give you peace 🙏🏻.”

Itsfredor:

“Obviously she’s really trying to move on, this video is part of her healing process. You guys should allow her to express herself. I pray for Gods strength upon you. You did nothing ✅. Life is unexplainable by man.”

Green_tutorsng:

“I’m sure she’s still reliving from the trauma.”

chiomaugonabo:

“Please let this lady be. She has shown genuine regrets and she should not be held responsible for anyone’s death. She gradually fading away, let’s not lose her too. Please let her be!”

Bea2_tresure:

“This girl no get sense, u are making apologies with logic? U are not the only person that have filmed there, it’s meant to happen, are u God? Take responsibility of ur actions,Ana know it well that apology can’t bring back the dead, if u are an honest person you should have done this apology long time ago. In a sane country Ada u must be in jail. U are. You are not even locked in prison Ana u are here talking , did u know wat the families that lost those people are goin thru now and that’s forever for them . I no blame u shaa.”

ify_adigwe2012:

“Point of correction it was never destiny to happen it is carelessness.”

Real_tobenna09:

“She didn’t kill him but she has to take responsibility for what happened.”

Ladymeymercy:

“You are not the victim. The children that were left behind by Jr Pope and the other loved ones are the victims. Stop this social media drama. It's sickening.”

jyde_lenz:

“Abi karma dey fight this one, but na you say dem wear life jacket na.”

_big_lead:

“Omoh God Abeg 😢 she needs help.”

Faytee23:

“Y’all leave this woman alone. Junior pope and others wey enter canon without life jacket nko ? You know very well you can’t swim but you enter.”

Eroticvillang:

“Her mental health definitely won’t be good rn..it’s just a very tragic situation all together 💔.”

officialstellaify:

“No matter the painful tragedy. She must feed please 🙏 everyone should forgive her and move on 😢.”

Rhebekka_uti:

“It can be anyone, please Nigerians forgive her please 😢.”

yvonne_bigbrother_titans:

“It was meant to happen,,, please try and bite words before churning it out, there are things to leave out when talking in public.”

AGN lifts ban on Adanma Luke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that massive reactions followed news that the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, lifted the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke.

According to recent reports, Adanma is now free to produce movies again after months of suspension.

The guild also banned films involving riverine areas and boat riding to ensure the safety of actors and crew members by preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. However, filming in the above-stated areas has now been approved.

