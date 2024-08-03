Dr Emeka Rollas, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has lifted the ban on the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke

The producer of the movie that claimed Junior Pope's life was placed on suspension following the unfortunate incident that caused the actors death

However, reactions have trailed the announcement that Adanma's suspension is now over and that the body also approved filming in riverine areas

Massive reactions have followed news that the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has lifted the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke.

Legit.ng had reported that John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, aka Jnr Pope, had died while he was on his way to the set of the movie produced by Adanma Luke. Some other people also lost their lives after their boats capsized.

The actor's burial ceremony took place in his hometown, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA of Enugu state. According to recent reports, Adanma is now free to produce movies again after months of suspension.

The guild also banned films involving riverine areas and boat riding to ensure the safety of actors and crew members by preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. However, filming in the above-stated areas has now been approved.

Reactions to update from AGN

"Na who die lose o. Life will still go on."

"May we not die on the day of Harvest."

"For this life no just let anybody kee you."

"As expected. They only did that to ease tension at the time."

"Just imagine... so he died for nothing."

"Na who die fu*k up."

"Do all you can to stay alive."

"What ever you do don’t die."

"Riverine filming has been going on after that incident before now by AGN members. AGN your rules are not strict enough."

Jnr Pope’s colleagues break down during candlelight

A candlelight has been observed for the late actor, Jnr Pope, who died during a boat mishap while coming back from a movie shoot in the riverine area.

In the video, which surfaced online, many of his colleagues turned up for the service looking so emotional and some were in tears.

Some of his fans took to the comment section to mourn his and some recounted his last moment.

