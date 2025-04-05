Bayo Ojulari has assumed the role of GCEO of NNPC Limited, following his appointment by President Bola Tinubu

Ojulari pledged to build on his predecessor’s achievements and expressed confidence in the support of the management team

NNPC also announced an eight-member senior management team, with all appointments taking immediate effect

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has officially welcomed Bashir Bayo Ojulari as its new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu approved the appointment of Ojulari to replace Mele Kyari as head of the state-owned oil company.

As part of a broader leadership shake-up, the company also named eight senior management members to support the new direction.

Ojulari, a mechanical engineer from Kwara State, was formerly the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Renaissance Africa Energy Company.

He officially took over leadership from Mele Kyari during a short handover event on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the NNPC Towers.

During the ceremony, Ojulari praised Kyari for his significant role in the growth of NNPC Ltd and his dedicated service to the country.

Ojulari, who has over 34 years of experience in the global oil and gas industrystated that his goal is to build on the progress already made and lead the company to greater heights.

He acknowledged that the new leadership has big goals to achieve, but expressed confidence in the support of the management team, staff, and guidance from his predecessor to meet those objectives.

Ojulari told Kyari:

“I will be counting on your support. I will need it. I will be coming around to seek your counsel.”

In his speech, Kyari congratulated Ojulari and expressed gratitude to the company’s staff and management for their support during his tenure. He also promised to continue offering help to ensure the new leadership’s success, saying he is just a phone call away.

NNPC unveils new senior management team

The NNPC Limited has introduced its new senior management team, led by the newly appointed Group Chief Executive Officer, Bashir Bayo Ojulari.

The team includes Rowland Ewubare as Group Chief Operating Officer, Adedapo Segun as Group Chief Financial Officer, and Olalekan Ogunleye as Executive Vice President for Gas, Power, and New Energy.

Other members are Udy Ntia as Executive Vice President for Upstream, Mumuni Dangazau as Executive Vice President for Downstream, Sophia Mbakwe as Executive Vice President for Business Services, and Adesua Dozie as the Company Secretary and Chief Legal Officer.

The company stated that all the appointments take effect immediately.

Tinubu makes nine appointments to NNPC board

In related news, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu had appointed new leadership in the NNPC following the sacking of Kyari and other board members.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Onanuga stated that the appointments include both executive and non-executive directors of the Nigerian oil firm.

