An app known as Grok has rated Wizkid's last album Morayo, months after it was released, despite the fact that fans spoke well about it

A man had asked the app if the album was a success or if it flopped and the app which is known for it speed in answering questions truthfully replied

Fans of the singer were not pleased with the rating, but Davido's fans laughed hard at them

Ayodeji Balogun's latest album Morayo has been rated by an AI app known as Grok.

The album was released last year after the music star had continually teased fans about the songs to expect from it.

A social media user known as Jun Mill had asked Grok if Morayo was a flop or a success. Reacting to the question, the app affirmed that Morayo was a win locally as it analysed the platform where it got good rating.

Grok pointed out that Morayo hit number one in Nigeria and broke streaming records in the country as well.

The app also remarked that Morayo got 7/10 in rating from Pulse Nigeria and was praised by NME in Nigeria as well.

The app clarified that saying the album was a flop was tricky.

Grok shares rating of Morayo globally

While reacting, Grok also shared how Morayo was rated on a global scale.

According to the app, the singer's album Morayo did not reach number 98 on Billboard 200, it added that it might be overwhelming for Wizkid. The app also stressed that Morayo was not a groundbreaking album. Grok concluded that globally the rating was mixed.

How fans reacted to Morayo's rating

Fans of the music star hailed him for holding the ace in Nigeria but disagreed with the global rating. Davido's fans used the opportunity to taunt Wizkid FC over the rating, some of them tried to interpret the meaning of what Grok said.

Recall that some celebrities also shared their opinion about Morayo after it was released.

See the post here:

What fans said about Grok's rating

Legit.ng compiled reactions from Grok's rating below:

@berrypondiz01 commented:

"Globally not groundbreaking means it’s flopped globally but broke records locally cos of farming . Nice one Big wiz , u can do better on ur next album in 2030."

@_m_kizzy_ reacted:

"If na Davido question this werey Grok won answer u go see this some mix of badmouth from am, werey na FCs no doubt."

@bl3knaija0v1 stated:

"Why Grok dey follow through corners nau?? E flop abi e no flop? Enupo for grok."

@abchase238 said:

"Why you no post Zinolessky song ? Anyways we Dey top 1 for Lagos and 16 for Nigeria."

@acedaniel43 shared:

"Lol flop ke, ppl funny. Album wey dy do numbers and e never reach 5months, still dy top album for both Spotify and Apple. Breaking streaming record, debut for sportify world album as no3, first album to run am all songs top chat for for us afrobeat chat for weeks and break the record."

@buruji_peakywealth wrote:

"Simple English Isn't Flop."

@iamrichiefresh stated:

"Those pple who are doing this are the real enemies of progress cos you want to dring another man blessings down."

Fans react to Kese's disappearance

Legit.ng had reported that fans of the Grammy Award winner were not happy that Kese, one of the Wizkid's song off Morayo album, had disappeared on the Apple Music chart.

The song took the lead after it was released.

