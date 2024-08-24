BBNaija Season 9 evicted housemate, Rhuthie, now has a change of heart over her fight with her colleagues, Wanni and Handi

During a recent interview, Rhuthie showed remorse over some of the things she said during their altercation

Rhuthie’s switch from being unapologetic to being remorseful triggered a series of comments from Nigerians

BBNaija No Loose Guard evicted housemate Ruth Akpan, aka Rhuthie, has finally shown remorse over her fight with Wanni and Handi.

Just recently, the ex-season 9 housemate was a guest on Hero Daniels’ show when she was asked about her altercation with the twins.

The show host questioned Rhuthie about whether she felt she could have done anything better about how the fight played out.

In response to that, the reality show star took a deep sigh before proceeding to answer.

Rhuthie admitted to feeling bad about the things she said during the fight. According to her, she hasn’t been able to watch the video every time it plays.

Speaking further, the mum of one gave an example of how she went overboard by recounting how she had claimed Wanni and Handi sleep with each other for money. Rhuthie said that even if she had such information, it was not the right thing to say because she is a girl’s girl.

In her words:

“In all honesty, I feel bad for certain things I said. When they played the clip, I couldn’t even stand it, it felt like I went overboard with some of the things I said. The fact that I said she was sleeping with her sister for some money, even if I had this information, it wasn’t just the right thing to do and it shouldn’t even be from me because I’m a girl’s girl, it’s just not the right thing to say to someone.”

However, despite Rhuthie’s show of remorse, she was asked if she felt she slutshamed the twins, and she responded:

“To be honest, no.”

How BBNaija fans react to Rhuthie’s remorse

The video of Rhuthie having a change of heart about her fight with Wanni and Handi in the BBNaija house was trailed by mixed reactions from fans. Read some of their comments below:

hannnie_tomi:

“Haaaaa! Dey don tell her how to do damage control but she's so confused 😂.”

animasaunabisola:

“Be careful what you say to people when you are fighting or having a heated argument, no one is perfect.”

Misslydialeed:

“😂😂😂😂😂 you will definitely feel bad, it's good that you've owned up to it, I still don't understand why some people applauded her for that, double standard fellows.”

Gucikuci:

“Hian...what happened to unapologetic.”

iamdevine_s:

“E bi like say people don advice this one 😂😂 madam what’s wrong with “I’m unapologetic” keep the same energy biko.”

__raybekah:

“Confused fellow😂.”

Happiness_abba:

“lol girl bye when they were applauding you those tears didn’t come down ooo now people kept their hand to themselves you’re feeling bad when you were busy calling them razz you were enjoying it.”

Debbytopaz:

“Confus£D human being@😂😂😂.”

Jhiboo:

“Don't feel bad yet, cause those girls needs to sue you for defamation if they are wise enough.”

_acearah:

“You go apologize tire 🤦‍♀️😢...I wish you didn't react and hold up like you do.”

josephyna9:

“She has seen that the twins are a big force now she want to make U-turn.”

first_lady_chinny:

“Her management don prep her. U can see that she ain't even sorry. U came out and was still bad mouthing them instead of selling Ur brand. Na wah oo. Is your gist authentic, u say u will pass. Abeg gerraouttahere.”

kentediva:

“You must stand it oh. I thought you said you are unapologetic about it. You no get liver again?. Bitterleaf.”

noni_nwagod:

“She don dey change mouth. You go produce evidence by force.”

70% of the things I said were true - Rhuthie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Rhuthie has continued to speak 'her truth' in her media rounds.

It will be recalled that Rhuthie, from the Flourish pair, was evicted alongside her partner during the eviction show.

During the fight with Wanni and Handi, Rhuthee said many things that left fans confused. Initially, it was assumed that she said them in the heat of the moment. However, during one of her interviews with Pulse, she made it known that 70% of what she said was true.

Source: Legit.ng