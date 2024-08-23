Nigerian celebrity couple Davido and Chioma’s talk-of-town wedding planner, Funke Bucknor, has finally spoken up about it

In a recent YouTube video, the event planner explained how she got to know she would be planning the 30BG boss’ wedding, among other things

Netizens reacted to what Funke Bucknor had to say about Davido’s wedding and how it all came together

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Ejiofor’s wedding party planner, Funke Bucknor Obruthe, have finally shed light on the occasion and how it was all put together.

On her YouTube channel, the highly recognised event guru explained how Davido told her in 2020 that she was going to plan his wedding.

Recall that the singer and his partner got married on June 25, 2024, and Nigerians had mixed feelings about the event, especially after photos and videos from the party went viral. While some fans complained about the decor, rumours also made the rounds that the planning was probably rushed.

Fans react as Chivido event planner speaks. Photos: @oladaniel_, @funkebucknor

According to Funke Bucknor, it was at one of the events she had planned, and Davido had finished performing when he told her she would be his wedding planner. She went on to explain how the wedding plans were halted due to global events in 2020.

She said:

“In 2020, I met Davido, and he had just finished performing. I was just outside and David said to me ‘you are planning my wedding’ and this was in 2020. But as you know, after 2020, a few things happened, and life got in the way, and they had to put a pause on the planning.”

Speaking further, the event guru recounted how Davido reached out to her again in 2024 to inform her to expect a call from his sister, upon making further enquiries, she was told that it was about his wedding to Chioma. She said:

“Fast forward to 2024, I get a message in my DM and I see it’s from David and he says ‘Aunty Funke, my sister is going to call you. I say ‘what is she calling me about?’ and he says ‘my wedding’ and this was in February and I was like yeahh!”

Funke Bucknor revealed that she had planned Davido’s sister, Coco’s wedding a few years prior and that she eventually got a call from her, and Davido’s other sister, Sharon as well as Chioma’s sister, Jennifer and that they all began the process of planning Nigeria’s biggest wedding in 2024.

The challenges I faced planning Chivido wedding

Some of the things that got fans talking about Davido’s wedding were the venue location, the decor, the large number of people in attendance and more.

Funke Bucknor explained that it was a huge task to find a venue and curate a guest list. According to her, it was a priority for all the guests to feel well attended to because they were looking at catering for about 3000 people.

She revealed that they had to get two halls with a connecting tunnel and also divided the timing.

“We got two halls and in order for people to have a good time in terms of going from one hall to the other, we divided the timing so that everybody would witness the day for this couple. We had one hall and a connecting tunnel and another hall.”

She also mentioned another challenge she faced was the number of entourages who attended the wedding with the high-profile guests.

She said:

“We had governors, senators, the media people and another challenge was the entourage that was coming with all these people. Most of the guests that came, came with one aide. Some came with 20, 30. So just even managing that alone was a huge task for us.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Chivido planner speaks

Funke Bucknor’s video explanation about planning Davido and Chioma’s talk-of-town wedding was met with reactions from some netizens. Read some of their comments below:

