Nollywood actress, Aolat Ayonimofe, has stated that she lost her valuable to robbers while she was in traffic.

The movie star, who welcomed a child years ago, noted that the ugly incident happened while he was on Ogudu road in Lagos state.

Actress Aolat Ayonimofe recounts robbery incident in traffic.

Source: Instagram

According to her, she sustained a deep wound in the process as her expensive neck piece was stolen from her.

Aolat Ayonimofe shares experience

In the post, the film star added that people were present at the scene and were watching what was happening, but none of them came to her rescue.

The woman, who bought her brother a car warned that people should be careful out there because of her experience.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to Aolat's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@dandrogba70:

"Sorry sis. Lagos is becoming something else.... Its high time the governor act like one of his predecessor(Fashola). There shouldn't be room for illegalities and criminal act in Lagos state."

@reginachukwu:

"What in broad day light?"

@alexdiva1:

"My dear that’s how it’s is nobody will help it’s has happened to us before infect on the express road motor Dey move nobody care o. If u don’t take care of ur self nobody will. So sorry."

@minnah__collectionsbackup:

"Ha sorry that along is dangerous that is my route am always on speed when driving."

@oge4_me:

"You see that Chinese Village area to ogudu area? That's where they operate mostly..I was almost robbed there last month thank God I was fast enough to maneuver to the other lane and had to pretend like I wanted to faint before they ran awaym."

@:minnah_collectionbackup:

"Ah so sorry babe thank God it’s not more than that pele."

@jamiu_azeez1:

"Haaaa lojumomo thank God for ur safety darling."

@jarinsneeeeh_1:

"Omg so sorry my dear ..are you ok.....so sorry ..I witness such in ojota when I was in nja...omo it's terrible..but one of them was caught by the soldier they robbed."

@olayinkasolomon01:

"Sorry about that please be safe."

@folaadaivd:

"Ha sorry dear....Thank God for life."

