Nigerian filmmaker Adanma Luke has continued to cause a stir on social media following the death of actor Junior Pope

The film producer shared an audio recording she got from a lady who accused her of killing the late actor and also cursed her baby

Adanma Luke reacted to the threatening messages from the lady, and her response drew mixed reactions

Nigerian filmmaker, Adanma Luke’s response to an online troll over actor Junior Pope’s death has sparked online reactions.

Recall that Junior Pope and three others died after their boat capsized on their way back from Adanma Luke’s movie production. Since then, many pointed fingers of blame at the filmmaker.

Fans react as Adanma Luke replies troll who cursed her child. Photos: @adanmaluke, @jnrpope

Many months after Junior Pope’s demise, Adanma Luke returned to posting on social media and it drew a lot of negativity to her. Just recently, the movie producer shared a screen recording of the vile texts and audio message she got from a troll.

In the message, the troll identified on Instagram as @flawlessmerci accused Adanma Luke of killing Junior Pope and the other crew members. She claimed the filmmaker used them for rituals, among other things. The lady then proceeded to rain curses on Adanma Luke and her child, wishing for them to die.

Adanma Luke replies troll

The vile messages from the troll triggered a response from Adanma Luke. On her Instagram page, the filmmaker made it clear that she was not afraid to die, but she would not accept someone cursing her innocent 6-months-old baby.

According to her, people want badly for her to be down so that they would be satisfied. She added that she was innocent of all she was accused of and that the DM from the troll gave her the courage to return to social media.

She wrote in part:

“Woman, I am not afraid to die and i won’t allow you come for my 6 months old child who has done nothing to you. I have been insulted and called all manner of names even from those I was good to but I still didn’t react. You all want my enemies head to go down for you to satisfy your cravings. If I am innocent of all your accusations, may you eat your tears🙏🏾 Been off work for months and no one asked how I was feeding my family or taking care of the victims families. This woman’s dm gave me the strength to come back online. I have nothing to prove to you all no more but believe me You all gave me the strength i have now and i honestly don’t give a fuvk no more. Henceforth, enjoy the monster you made of me because I won't hold back no more👊🏾.”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Adanma Luke’s reply

Adanma Luke’s response to the online troll raised mixed comments from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

susan9750:

“Madam you don’t have to respond to everything.”

Stitches_by_onyii_:

“You too respect ur self and stop posting for now.”

ebere1:

“5 people died in your set ,these are human beings ,these are people children ,emotional intelligence should tell you to be off social media,people see you post ,show us nice pictures while these people's families are mourning reminds all of us about them....It was a sad and traumatised day..hmmmmmmmm.”

Zaraleinadsignature:

“It's well😢.”

demooress2:

“You have been insensitive with your posts.”

official_jenko:

“Please keep being you no matter what ❤️❤️.”

Shez_eve:

“Of cus his fans will be upset. Seeing your traveling post everywhere less than 6 months we lost him.”

believe_iro:

“Nobody hates u, what happened was a tragic incident dat everyone is trying to recover from…. No one wants u dead as well, it’s equally nice to b sensitive with everything arrd us, posting up nd down in a short while doesn’t make so much sense….. we know u hav done ur best for d victims family…. Remember lives were lost. It can never be returned….each time u post, remind us of jnr pope….. dats d amazing truth.”

chinmaprecious:

“Nne, God is your strength. But , be wise & sensitive, come online but minimize it. You are a human at least have some conscience for the family that lost their loved ones esp when you said, you are innocent. Its too soon showcasing yourself on social media here & there. Even now, you suppose still recovering from the unforgettable tragedy that occurred in your set. Whether you like it or not, it a huge stigma for truth. Some of ur colleagues might even be happy for what you'r going through but in ur presence pretending they are encouraging you. Be wise cos you are a mother. Its those far from you can tell you the honest truth. No matter the threat of anyone if God doesn't want it for you, nne it will not happen. You don't have to reply every single throw to you online cos you want to prove urself. Sometimes, silence is the best weapon. Let God be the judge. If, all the deceased were murdered by human, he who kills by sword must go by dangerous sword that he/she wouldn't kn the direction its comes from. The dark day on that painful incident nne, you don't even suppose see online anytime soon. And, that doesn't mean you don't do your work to put food on your table. Conscious is required...at least for those families affected. Just an innocent advice.”

AGN lifts ban on Adanma Luke

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that massive reactions followed news that the Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, lifted the suspension of film producer Adanma Luke.

According to recent reports, Adanma is now free to produce movies again after months of suspension.

The guild also banned films involving riverine areas and boat riding to ensure the safety of actors and crew members by preventing similar incidents from occurring in the future. However, filming in the above-stated areas has now been approved.

