Movie star Scarlet Gomez is one of the most talented Nollywood actresses with very little media attention when it comes to scandals or harsh public scrutiny

She recently spoke to Legit.ng about her life, marriage, and how she's been able to stay away from scandals

Scarlet Gomez also spoke about her husband during the conversation and how he is her biggest fan and supporter

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez is regarded as one of the best in the Nigerian movie industry and has been nominated for the best actress on multiple platforms like the AMVCA.

But she has lived her life somewhat under the radar. She has kept things low-key and has not drawn too much attention to herself.

Nollywood actress Scarlet Gomez opens up about her marriage and life a scandal free life as a celeb.

Source: Instagram

Scarlet Gomez, 32, is one of the most underrated Nollywood actresses over the last five years.

Legit.ng recently spoke to Scarlett Gomez, who shared how she's been able to live as a public figure and an actress without a scandal.

She also discussed her marriage and why her husband is her number one fan.

Dealing with life as a celebrity

During the conversation, Scarlet Gomez talked about life as a celebrity/public figure and how she copes with the pressure that comes with it.

"I'm not going to lie, I'm still trying to get around it. Most times when my fans see me they think they're the shy ones but I'm actually more shy than they think. When I run into my fans I get anxious, I am sweating I don't know how to respond to them and I don't want to offend them because this people are really important to me. So in all honesty I am still trying to get use to it."

My husband and marriage

The actress also spoke about her marriage, how her husband is her greatest supporter, and how he has stood by her through thick and thin. She shares a story about how her husband was there when she was dealing with Obesity. She said:

"My husband is an amazing man. He is my number one supporter, the love of my life. Temi Gomez, I'm so happy I chose you. No other man matters to me in this world just him. My marriage stays strong today because of you. My husband is the essence of my existence."

Scarlet Gomez shows her playful side

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Scarlet caused a social media stir after sharing some fun clips of herself jumping around on the bed on her handle.

Scarlet, who played the lead character in the trending series Wura, which has been tagged as Nigeria's first longest series, has gained popularity among Nigerian TV viewers owing to her villain role.

Other famous stars in the series include Yomi Fash Lanso, Carol King and Ego Iheanacho.

