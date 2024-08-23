A lady said she has not been approached by a man for a long time and she is wondering if something is wrong

She said since men are not approaching her, she is going to start approaching them if she sees who she likes

However, the lady said she was afraid of rejection and sought advice from netizens on how to go about it

A lady said she can't remember when last a man approached her to collect her phone number.

According to her, it has been a long time since she exchanged phone numbers with a man interested in her.

The lady said men no longer approach her for relationships. Photo credit: TikTok/finegalnopimple.

In a TikTok post, the lady, Fine Gal No Pimple said at some points, she started wondering if there was anything wrong with her physical appearance.

As a solution, she noted that she would start approaching men if they were not approaching her.

However, she said she was scared of rejection. She asked people to give her ideas on how to go about it if she wants to approach a man she likes.

She said:

"It makes me so sad honestly!! Def not enjoying this single era considering I’ve been in it for so long."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady vows to approach men

@Jenny said:

"I get approached every time I go out, and to think I’m married."

@Imaoyani said:

"It’s an age thing which is not necessarily bad but the more matured you get, the smaller the pool."

@bambam said:

"Mine is my fault, I don’t wait back after church, I don’t leave my house because I work from home when I eventually go out, I eat, feel shy to take pictures and just go home."

@CeeCee said:

"I believe I'm starting to love it cause everybody is tiring and exhausting ..the entire process of getting to know someone isn't exhilarating anymore."

