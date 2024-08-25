Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has finally reacted to the drama between late Mohbad’s wife, Wunmi and his mother, Abosede

Recall that Mama Mohbad recently called her a betrayer and accused her of lying against her concerning the late singer’s properties

Iyabo Ojo cleared the air on the issue that actually transpired while explaining how Mama Mohbad influenced her support for Wunmi in the first place

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has waded into the drama between Mama Mohbad and the late singer’s widow, Wunmi.

Just recently, social media was buzzing with excitement over audio of Mama Mohbad cursing out Wunmi and calling her a betrayer, among other things.

Their issues involved who packed Mohbad’s things from his house, with both sides making accusations and counter-accusations.

Shortly after the drama went viral online, Iyabo Ojo spoke on a TikTok platform to explain what she knew of the situation.

While the movie star admitted that she was tired of being in the middle of the drama, she explained how the owners of the house where Mohbad was staying had been calling on the family to come and remove the late singer’s properties from it and how Wunmi showed reluctance to do it because people were already accusing her of so much.

Mama Mohbad, on the other hand, also showed reluctance to move the properties, and Iyabo Ojo suggested the late singer’s younger brother, Adura, or any other family member, help her out in that aspect.

According to the Nollywood star, it all led to drama between Mama Mohbad and Wunmi, which was mostly due to hearsay and miscommunication.

Iyabo Ojo said in part:

“Mama was now explaining that Wunmi found out that it was Adura that went to pack the stuff but Mama felt that Wunmi was the one that told some people that she (Abosede) was the one that went to pack the stuff. She complained that one of Mohbad’s old phones that was with her, that Wunmi came to take… so there was a lot of issues and I as a person just tried to intervene and I will always want to blame Wunmi for her because she is the younger one and she is her ‘Iyawo’, she is the older one and Wunmi needs to apologise to her. So I tried to intervene and I begged Mama because I noticed that she was very angry that people were insulting her on some platforms and she felt it was Wunmi. I told Wunmi instantly to make sure she goes to these platforms and meet these people insulting her to stop and try to explain things better to them. I think what happened is she said she called Wunmi and she didn’t pick. Wunmi said she called her too, she too didn’t pick the call, so I think there was a miscommunication between both of them and I think there was a time there was a video they said a video was released of the house where Mohbad’s picture was in the room or something like that and I think people started attacking Wunmi, so there was a lot of misinformation and hearsay going on between them that day and I really tried my best to try and settle them because I was in Oyo working and I planned that when I get to Lagos, I will try and see how Mama Mohbad and Wunmi can resolve all these things amicably, so that was the plain simple issue that happened between them and I tried to intervene.”

Mama Mohbad should spill any info that will help her son

Also, in the TikTok audio, Iyabo Ojo debunked claims of her begging Mama Mohbad not to spill some information that would help them find justice for Mohbad. According to the actress, she is boldly telling Mama Mohbad to disclose every piece of information she has that will help her son’s case because she cannot imagine someone telling her to hide something that will help her own child.

She said:

“So me hearing that they said I called mama and I was begging her because I don’t want her to spill some secrets is what I don’t get. I am saying it right here and now, if mama or anyone of them have solid information, I see no reason why I would keep any information about my own son, irrespective of anybody. If there are informations and things that she has and wants to spill, she should spill, they should use it to help the case, it will fasten the case to know exactly what went down, if there’s any information, I will never beg mama not to spill, in fact I will pick her up and drive her down to the nearest people in charge of the case so that she spills. Why will she want to keep any information that will help the case of her son? Why will I call her to beg her not to spill? So what is the justice for Mohbad that we are looking for? I have said it on social media space that if tomorrow comes, I don’t do social media judgement. I love to do the right thing, go to the right authorities and pursue the case.”

Mama Mohbad made me stand by Wunmi - Iyabo Ojo

Also, in the viral audio, Iyabo Ojo explained that she backed out from the Mohbad case because her family and loved ones were getting tired of her name being dragged into the issue.

Speaking further, she added that her only reason for supporting Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, in the first place was because of the late singer’s mother, Abosede. According to her, Mama Mohbad only ever had positive things to say about Wunmi, so it made her take her word for it.

“We backed out from this case because there were a lot of private investigators on social media that felt they could do the case better and I had to pull back because of my family and people that loved me that just did not fancy that my name was being dragged anyhow. But I stand to say that if there’s solid evidence that this family has, instead of them threatening that they will spill, please spill! Go to the nearest police station or go to the main police in charge, the main authorities and spill. Why will you have something that can help the case of your son and then keep it? What are you keeping it for? What is the essence of keeping such information if you have it? If there’s anybody that has made me stand with Wunmi, it’s Mama Mohbad, because I remember the first day I went to that house, that I took her into the room to speak to her, I knew that everything she said was in support of Wunmi. If she had told me something different, trust me I would not have stood, I would have come out to say it. She has always stood her ground about Wunmi, a lot of things she has said has always been in support of Wunmi and that was one of the reasons I was like okay, this woman cannot see this girl like this, if she’s saying this is the way it is, then that’s the way it is.”

See the full clip below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo speaks on Mama Mohbad, Wunmi

Iyabo Ojo’s clarification on the issues between Mama Mohbad and Wunmi was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Some of them accused the actress for being sentimental after she explained her reason for supporting Wunmi from the start.

Read some of their comments below:

