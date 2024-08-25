Verydarkman has reacted after some celebrities donated money to Bobrisky after his release from prison

The crossdresser had shared a post to appreciate the people who helped him after he left the correctional center

In a video made by the activist, he asked if people were trying to seek validation or trying to promote crossdressing

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted to the appreciation post made by Bobrisky after he got millions of naira from some celebrities.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky had posted the names of the people, who assisted him after he was released from prison. He also shared the amount each of them gave to him.

Verydarkman blasts celebrities for donating money to Bobrisky. Photo credit @verydarkbklackman/@bobrisky222/@funke jenfakindele

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the activist, he questioned the motive of the celebrities who gave Bobrisky money. According to him, he has lost respect for all the people on the list for what they did.

The activist stated that there was no penalty for insulting people in Nigeria. He also noted that what they did was the dumbest thing ever.

VDM asks more questions

In the video, the activist, who likes calling out celebrities, asked if the people who donated money for the crossdresser were trying to promote crossdressing in Nigeria.

He stated that Bobrisky was a bad example to the youths.

Reactions trail Verydarkman's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans about the video made by the activist. Here are some of the comments below:

@ree_jay10:

"E dey paid VDM say he don go prison many times! Yet shimgbain he no see Bobrisky is the mother that mother VDM."

@aralamo_asake1:

"I don't always support VDM but on this, he is 10000% right.'

@veevogee:

"You might not l!ke him but he said n0thing but the truth."

@king__cnd_:

"What is the money for truth be told, Bobrisky no tell una say him they suffer for prison or him they hungry, there are other people that need those money than Bobrisky he his saying the truth."

@oluchukwu_:

"Truth is bitter, he said nothing but truth but some sentimental people go say e de pain am . Nigerians and promoting rubbish."

@slaywithvey:

"Is not that hard dear, make your own money and use it to do those things then we will follow your footsteps."

@kennedyexcel:

"Some of dem fit be Bobrisky’s client wey dey knack him on a low key including some government officials".

@_rashydah_:

"I think the contribution was from a place of emphathy and also the the fact that they have good friendship connection with he/she relax muscle man, relax!"

@geomara_ij:

"Cry blood but if you no like to cry please go and hug transformer."

@lauretta_egboh:

"Bobrisky supports people and nature has only paid back! You need to take a chill pill. I'm worried about the convexity and protruberance of the veins in your throat. You might just need pain reliever."

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had shared more of his prison experience in a rare interview while he was on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast

The crossdresser was sent to prison for money abuse and mutilation, and he spent a couple of months there before regaining freedom.

He said while he was there, he had so much fun that he would like to go back again but on a short term basis.

Source: Legit.ng