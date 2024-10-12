Media personality Verydarkman revealed that he has set up his non-governmental organisation which will be beneficial to public primary school pupils

He said that learning was not generally fun for these pupils and the only time they enjoy school is during play time

VDM called on everyone who has been willing to send him money to do so including Cubana Chiefpriest and Davido

Media personality, Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), has opened up on his desire to make learning fun for public primary school pupils in the country. Hence, he established his non-governmental organisation (NGO) for that aim.

According to VDM, he didn't have much educational experience aside from going to a public primary school in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

He said his intention was to buy equipment that would make learning exciting for the pupils. However, he would like to employ the services of National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) members to do the teaching jobs instead of the older teachers.

At this point, he made a call to individuals who have showed interest in sending him money in the past. He tagged singer Davido and celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, to the post and the latter noted that he would support him.

The money generated would be used to pay the NYSC members and VDM assured netizens that he would be transparent in handling the money.

Watch VDM's video below:

Reactions to VDM's primary school initiative

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the media personality's video below:

@cubana_chiefpriest:

"We go run am. Come WhatsApp make we align #MoneyNaWater."

@allforbargain:

"You don’t even sound like someone who didn’t go to college. You sound very smart and intelligent. Great idea!"

@oluwababanlao:

"Trust me he won't spend that money by himself he will invest it in people who are ready to learn a skill, God bless VDM."

@antonioperio4300:

"It’s better I pay my title and offering here."

@lauretta_egboh:

"The problem with you VDM is that you just run on impulse. As much as you think you're helping people, it may backfire. Remember when P-Square told their story of trying to develop their roads."

