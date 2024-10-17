Verydarkman has sent a warning to some prominent figures in Nigeria about his ability when pursing what he believes in

In the cryptic post, he noted that he can never lose, but they are the ones who will lose their respect

He shared a video of some leopards fighting a smaller animal and how they couldn't defeat it despite their strength

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared a cryptic post and video to warn some prominent figures in the society.

The TikToker, who likes calling out celebrities, used a video of some Leopards, Lions wild dogs fighting a small animal to describe what he was saying.

According to him, as a ratel, the odds are always against him, but he can never lose, no matter what the case might be.

He noted that many people respect and fear the lion because of its strength, the way it bites and its name.

The controversial activist added that because of the respect and fear accorded to the lion, most of the underdogs are undermined and overlooked.

VDM says he will disrespect people

In the post, he also mentioned that if the lion does not respect itself, he will forget about his principles of respect and disrespect such people.

In the video posted, some wild dogs and lion attacked the same small animal the Leopards were fighting with, but the animal was able to escape eventually.

The activist ensured he disabled his comment section so that his fans will not be able to mention the people he was referring to in his post.

Recall that Verydarkman has been battling some lawsuits after he exposed Idris Okunneye, aka Bobrisky, on how he bribed his way from serving his jail term.

Radiogad slams Verydarkman

Legit.ng had reported that the media personality had slammed Verydarkman for taking a swipe at the celebrities, who contributed money for Bobrisky after he was released from prison.

The activist had called out Don Jazzy, Funke Akindele and others who gave millions to Bobrisky as the crossdresser posted it.

In a video made by Radiogad, he gave Verydarkman a new name and said that he was just a hater because of what he said.

