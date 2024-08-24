Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has taken to social media to appreciate the female celebrities in his life

The movie star penned down a list of 10 celebrities who contributed a total of N18.7 million to him, including Funke Akindele and Tonto Dikeh

Bobrisky’s long list of female stars to whom he showed appreciation sparked a series of interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, is in the news after top female celebrities contributed a total of N18.7 million to him.

The socialite, who was recently released from prison after pleading guilty to naira mutilation, took to his official Instagram a few weeks later to show appreciation to the female celebrities who were there for him.

Fans react as female celebs contribute N18.7m to Bobrisky. Photos: @bobrisky222, @tontolet, @funkejenifaakindele

According to Bob, 10 Instagram slides are not enough for him to thank the women in his life, but he would make do and post them in batches. The crossdresser then asserted that women rule the world because these sets of women are the definition of real friends.

The socialite prayed that as these women wiped his tears, God would also wipe their tears. Bob then went on to announce how these female stars gave him a total of N18.7 million. However, he did not specify if this was from when he was in jail or after.

According to Bobrisky, actress Eniola Ajao gave him N6 million, Funke Akindele and Tiwa Savage gave him N2.5 million each, Tonto Dikeh gave him N1 million.

See Bob’s full post below:

Netizens react as Bobrisky appreciates friends

Bobrisky’s appreciation post to Funke Akindele, Eniola Ajao, Tonto Dikeh and other female stars who gave him money soon went viral and drew reactions from many netizens. Read some of their comments below:

Mamame_nani:

“I knew it, I know tonto will come through … God bless her ❤️❤️.”

Officialsarahmartins:

“18.7m wow…. Get better circle oooo if you like go and be hanging around with your fellow broke people 😂 Bob you re a good person and you deserve all the support you got.”

Jaylodolls:

“Tonto let ? Awwnnn glad you and Tonto are cool. A true definition of fiends fight and can also repair there relationship. God bless tiwa tooo and aunty funke 😍😍😍.”

amakanwakaego:

“Best thing i read here is you and Tonto reconciliation... when i saw your like on her post the other day my heart waa filled with joy and now this👏👏👏❤️❤️... I'm so happy 😍.”

_mirellebeauty:

“18.7M.. u have good people around you.”

umycutie:

“Ehyahhh Queens club..😂A King Queen appreciating Queens.”

a__mamia:

“Who else saw tontolet??? Such a rare gem!!💎 😍❤️.”

scent_and_stitch_collections:

“At the long run, we all need friends that stands with you when it makes sense to the world or not… I am happy you have people who sincerely got your back bob❤️.”

beautiful_gal_reeree:

“Bob is definitely a good person, it’s people who always want to make her look like she’s bad. Omo, stay blessed always Bob🥰💕.”

funkeeluv:

“Eyaa 😢so all these people were helping him lowkey but they didn’t say anything on social media, chai, that’s so nice of them 😍and James brown did not allow us to rest the day he visited.”

fabricbutiq:

“Chai.. this touched me. God bless them for you... Last last just have solid people in your corner, that's all that matters.”

Davidimoudu_:

“We wey get freedom no even see 18m. This life.”

Ayinke_bliss_luxury:

“Wait oo I no wan believe sey u and Tonto don finish fight.”

James_sarah_enem:

“One thing about mummy of Lagos she’s so appreciative and deserves the best ❤️.”

