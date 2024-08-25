Bobrisky has shared more of his prison experience in a rare interview while he was on skit maker, Isbae U's podcast.

The crossdresser was sent to prison for money abuse and mutilation, and he spent a couple of months there before regaining freedom

He said while he was there, he had so much fun that he would like to go back again but on a short term basis

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okunenye, better known as Bobrisky, has opened up about his prison experience on Curiosity Made Me Ask with skit maker Isbae U.

Legit.ng had reported that Bobrisky was sentenced to prison for abuse of naira and mutilation a few months ago.

While a guest on Isbae U's podcast, he said that he was not an ex-convict. According to him, he just sprayed his own money and was arrested and jailed.

Bobrisky noted that he had fun in prison, as he saw it as his vacation. He explained that he would like to go again but on a short term basis.

The crossdresser added that he had worked so hard that he saw the place as somewhere to rest.

Bobrisky shares more experience

In the video, he said that after his arrest, he was kept at the female Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) custody, however, when he moved to the correctional centre, he was moved to the male prison.

He noted that the prisoners were good to him, and they gave him things and took care of him. He added that he was the only different person at the prison.

Bobrisky talks of injustice

The controversial socialite also stated that he was not supposed to go to the correctional centre.

He explained that he has never seen where someone would be sent to prison for spraying money.

Recall that Bobrisky also shared his experience immediately he was released from prison a few months ago.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to Bobriskly's interview

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to what Bobrisky said on the podcast. Here are some of the comment below:

@olayemiesan:

"Lord Jesus, may Kirikiri or Nigerian Prison never be our vacation centre."

@amerikanah1:

"It’s the guys serious face for me."

@misshembe:

"Police for atl east comot “R” for your mouth make the alphabet see small fresh air."

@poshest_hope:

"We Kuku know it’s vacation you went for. No Dey disguise."

@symply_beautiana:

"I don't think sentencing to prison without option of fine is too much. It feels they are sentencing him for something else other than the crime they accuse him of. My opinion though."

@osam_lucky:

"Rest in prison."

@rosythrone:

"If you think she actually went to prison then u are so easy to believe anything, cos he was never there."

@miss__ake:

"Who did mummy of laygurs hair?"

@gabriellefassi:

"Na your enablers way contribute money for you i blame."

@sooqutebeautyempire:

"The way the man is looking at him."

Bobrisky seen with his luggage in court

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had gone viral after he was seen with his designer boxes as he heads to the correctional center.

The crossdresser had been sentenced to prison a few weeks after pleading guilty to charges of money abuse and mutilation.

In the picture, he was wearing a black abaya, and he dragged his brown box with him to enter the bus that would take him to his new home for the next few months.

