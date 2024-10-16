Bobrisky has reacted to the letter written to him by Femi Falana and his son over defamatory audios

The human rights activist had asked him to apologise or face the wrath of the law within 12 hours

In his post on social media, he said he did not give any money to get a presidential pardon, and he didn't defame anyone

Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has finally replied Femi Falana and his son, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz over a letter they wrote to him.

Legit.ng had reported that Falana had written a letter to Bobrisky and warned him to apologise for defamatory remarks in some audios posted by Martins Vincent Otse. In the message, he was given 12 hours ultimatum to apologise or face the wrath of the law.

Bobrisky addresses Falana's letter. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@falzthebadguy

Source: Instagram

In a post on his Insta story, Bobrisky said that he didn't defame anyone. He also denied bribing the Senior Advocate of Nigerian to get a presidential pardon.

He noted that he was not going to talk again but will leave everything to his lawyer to handle.

Bobrisky denies audio recording

In the post, the crossdresser also distant himself from the audios posted by Verydarkman.

He noted that the person who shared the audios should be held responsible for it.

Recall that Bobrisky had expressed fear about his case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). He also said he was framed in the audio recording.

See the post here:

What fans said about Bobrisky's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Bobrisky shared. Here are some of the comments below:

@official_lordhero:

"Tor up to VDM."

@swimpronigeria:

"Na lawyers get this year. Abeg make una remember to learn how to swim. It’s going to be a long ride."

@turnupcommissioner:

"Niccur u are not this bright.... Werey."

@osakpolor_christian:

"Second slide can never be bob risky English."

@silvaboymusic:

"Godfather at work. Nigerians una never ready. If you have been against VDM and now you want to stop supporting Bobrisky on top this case, motor go jam you."

@macdonphatty:

"I am concerned about the grammar no be Bob type this."

@alexdiva1:

"Wahala for who published audio wa them no send em ooo u go explain tire."

@law_marsz:

"Nonsense the law profession is a joke walahiii."

@john.whizz:

"Then invite you come were you go talk you nor go , na now you con dey talk nonsense."

Bobrisky warns Journalist

Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had announced that he is not ready to grant any interview amid his saga with Verydarkman and EFCC.

In a post made by the crossdresser, he noted that it was not fair for journalists to be using him to gather news and money without paying him.

He also stated the millions of naira he would charge for one hour if he were to open up about his case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng