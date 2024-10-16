Bobrisky Bows to Pressure, Begs Falana, Retracts Defamatory Statement: “Hold Publisher of the Audio"
- Bobrisky has reacted to the letter written to him by Femi Falana and his son over defamatory audios
- The human rights activist had asked him to apologise or face the wrath of the law within 12 hours
- In his post on social media, he said he did not give any money to get a presidential pardon, and he didn't defame anyone
Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has finally replied Femi Falana and his son, Folarin Falana, also known as Falz over a letter they wrote to him.
Legit.ng had reported that Falana had written a letter to Bobrisky and warned him to apologise for defamatory remarks in some audios posted by Martins Vincent Otse. In the message, he was given 12 hours ultimatum to apologise or face the wrath of the law.
In a post on his Insta story, Bobrisky said that he didn't defame anyone. He also denied bribing the Senior Advocate of Nigerian to get a presidential pardon.
He noted that he was not going to talk again but will leave everything to his lawyer to handle.
Bobrisky denies audio recording
In the post, the crossdresser also distant himself from the audios posted by Verydarkman.
He noted that the person who shared the audios should be held responsible for it.
Recall that Bobrisky had expressed fear about his case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC). He also said he was framed in the audio recording.
See the post here:
What fans said about Bobrisky's response
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to what Bobrisky shared. Here are some of the comments below:
@official_lordhero:
"Tor up to VDM."
@swimpronigeria:
"Na lawyers get this year. Abeg make una remember to learn how to swim. It’s going to be a long ride."
@turnupcommissioner:
"Niccur u are not this bright.... Werey."
@osakpolor_christian:
"Second slide can never be bob risky English."
@silvaboymusic:
"Godfather at work. Nigerians una never ready. If you have been against VDM and now you want to stop supporting Bobrisky on top this case, motor go jam you."
@macdonphatty:
"I am concerned about the grammar no be Bob type this."
@alexdiva1:
"Wahala for who published audio wa them no send em ooo u go explain tire."
@law_marsz:
"Nonsense the law profession is a joke walahiii."
@john.whizz:
"Then invite you come were you go talk you nor go , na now you con dey talk nonsense."
Bobrisky warns Journalist
Legit.ng had reported that the crossdresser had announced that he is not ready to grant any interview amid his saga with Verydarkman and EFCC.
Bobrisky begs for 2024 presidential Rolex watch amid EFCC saga, shares millions used to fix his body
In a post made by the crossdresser, he noted that it was not fair for journalists to be using him to gather news and money without paying him.
He also stated the millions of naira he would charge for one hour if he were to open up about his case.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade is Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( 2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng