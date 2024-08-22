Nollywood actor Adedimeji Lateef recently announced his upcoming epic movie titled Lisabi on social media

The movie star shared a series of photos from the film set, including the actors featured in the body of work

Nigerians had a lot to say after spotting the familiar faces in the movie, and it sparked a debate about recycling actors and not giving new talents a chance

The Yoruba film industry has been harshly criticized for repeatedly casting the same actors, particularly in light of Nigerian actor Adedimeji Lateef's upcoming epic movie, Lisabi.

On August 21, 2024, the movie star took to his official X page to announce that he had created a biopic about the legendary Egba warrior, Lisabi.

Fans react to actors in Adedimeji Lateef's new movie. Photos: @Thedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

According to him, after his exploits in the Ayinla movie, he knew he had to do more for his Egba heritage and Africans around the world.

Not stopping there, Adedimeji Lateef also posted a series of photos from the Lisabi movie set, showcasing the A-list actors who were part of the project.

From the photos, stars such as Femi Adebayo, Mr Macaroni, Odunlade Adekola, Gabriel Afolayan and more were seen featured in the movie.

See the photos below:

Yoruba Nollywood accused of using same actors

Shortly after Adedimeji Lateef’s post went up, it drew the attention of many movie lovers.

Yoruba epic movies have grown in popularity in recent years, with films like Ageshinkole, Jagun Jagun, Anikulapo, and House of Gaa winning the hearts of Nigerians.

However, some movie lovers seem to have noticed a pattern in these films, with the most obvious one being the repetition of actors to play similar roles.

Adedimeji Lateef’s post about his Lisabi movie triggered a discussion among Nigerians about why filmmakers felt the need not to give new faces a chance, especially in Yoruba epic movies.

Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

According to Osetbaby, it had turned into a family business:

Osetbaby advised that the filmmakers invest in good casting and scripts:

Lucky argued that people wouldn’t watch a movie with new cast members:

Moses wondered why Mr Macaroni was always in such movies:

This tweep said one would think Nollywood has just 10 actors:

Nneka asked if Nollywood is now a friends and family group:

Flowing Lava said it’s tiring to see the same faces:

Sammy asked why they always used the same people:

Media Plug said new faces should be allowed to shine:

Babatope said a new cast is needed:

Read some reactions from Instagram below:

iamajao:

“And I bet some of you are not tired of seeing Iron Man series 😂😂😂.”

sweetkisses3535:

“Nigerians complain about everything. Hollywood does the same. Even in the 90s. Julia Roberts, Richard gear, Leonardo di capiro and co were the most sought after actors. There was no movie that you won't see their faces. So rest. If you don't want to watch it , don't. Nobody forced you.”

Iamola_sucre:

“Actually even Hollywood does the same. It is when you watch series that you find very very new faces.”

Borokini_mufasa:

“Make the person run him own production and put his/her own unborn generation.”

teeto__olayeni:

“When e reach una turn, make una put una enemies.”

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

