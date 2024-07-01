Multi-talented Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is celebrating his win at the 2024 Legit Entertainment Awards

The actor took to his social media page to share his win as best actor with his online family and colleagues in the industry

He also appreciated the hard work and positivity of the Legit team in holding such a prestigious award

Nigerian movie star Lateef Adedimeji, who is notable for his versatility and creativity, was crowned the best actor during the Legit.ng entrainment awards.

The remarkable milestone was celebrated by the actor by sharing his win via his official Instagram page.

Lateef appreciates everyone at Legit.ng

The actor shared a lengthy post on his IG page to express his appreciation to fans and everyone at Legit for the recognition.

He noted his appreciation for his fans and the legit team for recognizing his hard work and dedication to his craft.

Lateef Adedimeji wrote:

"While I’m wholeheartedly celebrating with the ones finding love and starting homes, I’m excited to share this win with all of you. Being recognized for something you enjoy doing is the right supplement one needs as an entertainer to keep going."

The actor especially thanked the Legit.ng team for their effort towards the Awards

"Here’s me saying a big thank you to everyone on the @legit.ng Team, everyone I worked with during the period this award covers and to all the lovers of my brand. As always, this is just the beginning. I’m excited for what is coming."

See Lateef's full post here:

Wife, colleagues and fans celebrate actor's win

Legit.ng compiled some congratulatory messages below:

@mo_bimpe:

"Congratulations on every win Superstar."

@annie_berry023:"

"Well deserved."

@blessing_young2:

"Congratulations bami."

@teefamous:

"Congratulations Idan Miii."

@chidimokeme:

"Congratulations bro."

@yewan_dee:

"Well-done Superstar."

Lateef Adedimeji Emerges 2023 Best Actor

Meanwhile, in 2023, Legit.ng organised a poll for readers to vote for their preferred celebrities in the entertainment industry across different niches.

For the Best Actor of the Year award, A-list Nollywood stars known for their on-stage craft, like Lateef Adedimeji and Tobi Bakre, made the nomination list.

Hours after the voting exercise, Lateef Adedimeji clinched the Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award in the Best Actor of the Year category.

