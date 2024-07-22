It was a blend of fashion and culture as the House of Gaa movie premiered on Sunday, July 21, in Lagos

Several celebrities showed their classy taste in traditional wear as they turned up looking intimidating

Femi Branch, Juliana Olayode, and Lateef Adedimeji, among others, showed up for the event in various fashion statements

It was a memorable moment for filmmaker, Bolanle Austen-Peters, as she premiered her movie House of Gaa at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, on Sunday, July 21.

The celebs who graced the occasion came prepared to give their fans some remarkable style inspiration. They were mostly dressed in traditional outfits, especially those who featured in the movie.

Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, wore black attire with a fur jacket which she combined with a black and off-white hairstyle that matched her look.

She used bold lipstick and had white spots drawn under her eyes that gave her a traditional vibe. The movie star, who gained fame for her role as Toyosi, aka Toyo Baby, in Jenifa's Diary, wore black boots that looked stylish on her.

Actor Femi Branch gave a show-stopping look as he wore a yellow and white outfit that was designed with a horn on his head. The massive outfit was combined with a stylish yellow rod and black painting on his face that wowed his fans.

Femi's outfit was made by fashion designer and the chief executive officer of Tiannah's Place Empire, Toyin Lawani.

Actor Stan Nze wore Igbo-themed attire while Abayomi Alvin rocked a skirt and animal skin jacket which looked stylish on them.

Nollywood movie star, Lateef Adedimeji, wore a classy blue Agbada and blended it with a white cap and sneakers.

Other Nollywood stars who graced the occasion in lovely attire were Gabriel Afolayan, Adeniyi Johnson, king of steeze Farouk Oreagba, Bolanle Austen-Peters, among others.

The movie, which features Funke Akindele, Femi Branch, Seun Akindele, Juliana Olayode, and Mike Afolarin, among others, will be released on Netflix on July 26, 2024.

Reactions to Femi Branch's look

Several fans of the actor have reacted to his attire for the movie premiere. See some of the comments below:

@authenticmuy:

"Actor! I bet the world is yet to know how great you are as an actor! You got me mesmerized with your delivery. Well done Ore. Bravo and respect!"

@lala_dapo:

"Well, for who no know you, I think they will get convinced after seeing this movie! You are too deep! I will leave the rest of the comments. Agba thespian."

@temyosas:

"I have always admired your eloquence in English movies, now you have scattered everywhere with this mighty master piece. God bless you Sir."

@typicalaramide:

"FB. Very energetic actor!

