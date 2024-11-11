Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu and his wife shared recent content on the actor's social media page

In the clip, they revealed how they split and pay bills among themselves as a couple, in a bid to entertain their fans

However, things failed to turn out as expected after the actor's wife took his shine, triggering reactions online

Chiwetalu Agu and his wife have recently delved into content creation, showcasing their love to their online family.

The couple made headlines in a new post after they shared their bill-splitting and paying mechanism with the world.

Chiwetalu Agu & His Wife reveal how they split their bills. Credit: @chiefchiwetalaagwu

The video started with the sweet couple kissing each other before the person behind the camera began asking questions.

The questions ranged from who pays the rent to who buys the foodstuffs, pays the electricity bills, pays the kids' school fees, and others, to which Chiwetalu Agu's wife raised her hands and took the glory.

However, when it came to the part they were asked who supplied the money to pay their bills, the movie star raised his hand.

His wife, however, noted that it was his duty to supply the money while she took up the responsibility of paying the bills.

Many of their fans were amazed to see how the video turned out and noted that there was a lesson embedded in it.

Watch the clip here:

Fans reacted to clip of Chiwetalu Agu and wife

Read some thoughts below:

@nigeria_on_youtube:

"The kiss sound like screenshot."

@kennedyosondu:

"This passes a lot of message that shouldn’t be swept under the carpet."

@rene.o.e.a:

"Daddy please enjoy your old age with joy."

@babatunde_macc:

"Old generation still tension single people in 2024."

@bellepeauworld:

"You see that tiktok ehnn😂when I saw this post,I went straight to the comment section,one werey said the kiss sounds like new cutlass."

@soberdrunk88:

"Which kain kiss be that?"

Chiwetalu Agu warns youths against hurting lovers

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Chiwetalu Agu made a video to warn Nigerian youths about the way they break their lover's heart.

In the recording, he used the story of a lady who took her lover's life after she was served breakfast.

Agu warned that not everyone who is hurt will forgive and move on. In the clip, he also prayed for Nigerian youths.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

