Hours after the trending movie House of Ga'a went live on Netflix, netizens who have watched it have taken to social media to express their thoughts about the film

Special recognition has been dedicated to the protagonist of the movie, Femi Branch, as fans, friends, and colleagues have taken to social media to salute his performance

The movie, which was directed and produced by Bolanle Austen-Peters, has been ranked number 1 in Nigeria since it was released

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has ranked high on the Nigerian social media trend table due to his performance in the newly released Netflix original House of Ga'a.

The movie star Femi Branch played the main character in the movie, House of Ga'a, son of Yamba.

Nollywood star Femi Branch gets praises from netizens for his performance in Bashorun Ga'a. Photo credit: @chief_femibranch

He was the leader of the Oyomesi, the traditional council that appoints and coronates the ascension of the Alaafin of Oyo centuries ago.

During his reign as Prime Minister, Bashorun, Ga'a was so powerful that he was alleged to have witnessed the passing of three different Alaafins.

Femi Branch's performance has drawn accolades from his fans, friends, and colleagues.

Femi Adebayo hails Branch's performance in Ga'a

One of Femi Branch's colleagues who has noted some great words about his performance in House of Ga'a is his namesake, Femi Adebayo.

In a Twitter post, Femi Adebayo hailed Branch, noting that he thoroughly embodied his role and had no room for flaws.

Adebayo also revealed that he was part of the consulting producer on the project, apart from playing a role in the movie as Ga'a's younger brother.

See an excerpt of Ga'a's performance making the rounds:

Comments trail Branch's performance in Bashorun Ga'a

Here are some of the comments making the rounds online:

@eniolaopeyemi_:

"Yes o, I can't forget the role he played in Dominos."

@OluwaseunIsaia2:

"His voice texture."

@leah198082:

"He’s such a good actor. An ogun man but got dt oyo accent perfectly."

@Oluwakemistrie:

"He over delivered."

@Ereme_omo:

"I wished more backstory was showed about Gaa growing up and formative years especially in those vulnerable scenes."

@hormonemars:

"The way he’s urging that his Babalawo is how they pushed them to always do the unthinkable which leads to something unsolvable for generations to come."

@tunisky:

"Emotional watching it. Yoruba is a well rooted tribe."

@ShediyAftamath:

"I think they wanted to initially cast Jimmy odukoya as Ga'a."

