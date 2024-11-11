Davido Speaks on Pains He Endured Getting His Diamond Teeth Done, Daddy Freeze Reacts
- Top Nigerian musician Davido has revealed in a short clip that he went through excruciating pain while getting his diamond teeth
- The singer has been flaunting his grills recently, but no one knew the pains behind getting such an expensive set
- While chatting with Daddy Freeze at Pastor Tobi's birthday party, the singer revealed that getting one of those is no joke
Daddy Freeze and singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, were among the notable personalities who graced the societal birthday of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.
The pastor celebrated his birthday on November 11, 2024, in London, with many A-list celebrities in attendance. The event ended up looking like a concert, as Davido performed his hit track, Dami Duro, to lighten it up.
In a short video by Daddy Freeze, the media personality was seen sitting with Davido when he suddenly asked about his diamond teeth. He stated that he had a hole in his molar and would like to fix a diamond teeth in place of it.
He then asked Davido if it was painful, and the singer told him that he cried like a baby because of the pain he endured. Freeze, in turn, got scared and asked the audience if he should go ahead with it.
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Freeze's video
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@malivelihood:
"Make we do am."
@odoguxavier___:
"David didn't mention how stressful it is to be shining teeth up and down just to be noticed."
@biggyrankey:
"Baba run am we dey ur back."
@thesharonpeter:
"Do am big D we dey your back."
@mrcucumbber:
"I have silver braises on my teeth from diamond braises since May and it’s not even funny at all. It hurt so bad."
@mogziinii:
"If you get the money run am, but if you don't w ma gbe ige si sir."
Davido shows off his new diamond
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Davido shared clips of his upgraded tooth on his social media page; it has got his fans talking.
In a series of videos posted on his page, the Afrobeats superstar showed off his new diamond-implanted tooth, which was sparkling.
This isn't the first time the Nigerian singer has gone under the knife to improve or work on his tooth.
