Top Nigerian musician Davido has revealed in a short clip that he went through excruciating pain while getting his diamond teeth

The singer has been flaunting his grills recently, but no one knew the pains behind getting such an expensive set

While chatting with Daddy Freeze at Pastor Tobi's birthday party, the singer revealed that getting one of those is no joke

Daddy Freeze and singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, were among the notable personalities who graced the societal birthday of Pastor Tobi Adegboyega.

The pastor celebrated his birthday on November 11, 2024, in London, with many A-list celebrities in attendance. The event ended up looking like a concert, as Davido performed his hit track, Dami Duro, to lighten it up.

In a short video by Daddy Freeze, the media personality was seen sitting with Davido when he suddenly asked about his diamond teeth. He stated that he had a hole in his molar and would like to fix a diamond teeth in place of it.

He then asked Davido if it was painful, and the singer told him that he cried like a baby because of the pain he endured. Freeze, in turn, got scared and asked the audience if he should go ahead with it.

