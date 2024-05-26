Nollywood superstar filmmaker Femi Adebayo was one of the biggest winners at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA)

Legit.ng recently spoke to the movie maker on why his biggest movies to date are mostly indigenously focused contents

During the chat, Femi Adebayo shared why he loves making epic movies and what his fans should look forward to seeing next from him

Award-winning filmmaker Femi Adebayo has shown over the last five years that he is one of Nigeria's best producers and actors.

His 2023 movie Jagun Jagun won the Best Indigenous Language Movie (West Africa) and the Best Costume Design award category at the 2024 AMVCA.

Jagun Jagun slightly lost to Breath Of Life for the Best Movie. After the show Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons spoke to Femi Adebayo and asked why he seems more focused on making Indigenous Epic movies than urban stories.

"Why I make indigenous movies" - Adebayo shares

Over the last three AMVCAs, at least one of Femi Adebayo's movies has won an award, and they've done so mainly as indigenous movies.

He said:

"I have found my strength and I know where to channel it into. Also nobody can tell our stories better than ourselves which is why I have decided to channel strength to create indigenous contents."

Oga Bello's son also shared how elated he was to have won another award at the 2024 AMVCAs. He noted that this was his third in a row that he would be picking up a gong at the award ceremony. Femi Adebayo said:

"I feel excited about this win. I am happy, sincerely I am really happy about this win. It is a crowning moment for all of the hard won put into creating that gem of a movie."

What next for Femi Adebayo

During the conversation, the movie star sent a message to his fans about his next upcoming project. He said:

"My next movie would be bigger than Jagun Jagun, I can promise you that."

Burna Boy hails Femi Adebayo over Jagun Jagun

Grammy award winner Burna Boy left many talking after a video of him endorsing Femi Adebayo's movie Jagun Jagun went viral.

Burna Boy, who was spotted chilling with Asake, gave his thoughts about the epic movie.

A crew member was teasing Burna and asking why he behaves like Jagun Jagun. He replied that he loves the movie, which is why he acts like Ogundiji.

