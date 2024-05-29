The video of what a lady did to Timini has been sighted online, in the clip, the lady was overjoyed to see him

She hugged him as she started spraying him cash, the actor also was excited to be in the company of the beautiful lady

He tried to pick some of the Naira notes he was sprayed at the club while he had a nice time with the lady

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has generated massive reactions with the way a lady acted after seeing him at a nightclub in Benin.

The lady stated that the highest grossing actor was her man crush, as she hugged and was all over him while they both partied hard.

In the viral recording, the lady and Timini stayed together throughout the short period they spent at the club.

Timini and lady love up at club. Photo credit @_timini

Source: Instagram

Timini picks money

The overexcited lady was busy spraying him Naira notes, the actor, who has hinted at getting married tried to pick a few of them, but they slipped off his hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

At a point, the movie star acted as if he wanted to give her a kiss but stopped after he saw that he was being recorded.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Timini and the lady. Here are some of the comments below:

@jaysugargirl:

"He was low key seducing her. Arrrghhh, why is your shirt open."

@gana_luxurylifestyle:

"This girl really worry mo oga, in Israel’s voice."

@theamybenson:

"Baby girl act that way , it’s natural cos guy TImini is cute."

@chic.hub:

"Nothing pain me pass that money wey you spray fine girl."

@funmi__mary:

"Make we no lie make we no steal that Guy get steeze.'

@dahmiedroll:

"Make me sef see my crush Saidaboj."

@funny_mrsosabill:

"No be girl Dey spend money for guy so,but that yeye saida dey make her gender feel without toto dem no fit make am on thier own for life."

@lady_nonso:

"Na una know wetin una dey see for this guy side. Very regular looking human being oo."

@geniry___101:

"Finest guy inside nollywood ! Idan gbogbo won.'

@nzubechiii:

"Timini is indeed handsome, but I don’t think any male celeb would make me loose my senses at any point…. I’m not obsessed with any."

Timini speak about payment in Shuga series

Legit.ng had reported that Timini had opened up about his first payday in the movie industry during his humble beginnings.

In an interview, Timini revealed that he had earlier thought there was no money in the Nollywood sector and was advised to venture into another career.

But after his first payment on the popular MTV Shuga series, he couldn't believe the amount he got, which geared him to stick to his talent.

Source: Legit.ng