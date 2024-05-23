Timini Egbuson has been named the highest-grossing actor in the year 2023, and he cannot keep calm

The actor, who lost his AMVCA win to Ademola Adedoyin in the best supporting role took to social media to express his joy

According to him, he owes it all to hard work, God, and his supporters who have kept believing in him

Talented Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson was announced as the highest-grossing actor in 2023.

The cars grossed over 1 billion in his roles in the movies, 'A Tribe of Judah, movie roles, 'The Kujus Again', "Big Love', 'Something like Gold' and many others.

Timini is elated as he becomes 2023's highest-grossing actor. Credit: @_timini

Fans celebrate Timini's win

Timini Egbuson's post was centered on gratitude to God and his fans. He appreciated them for believing in him and for his God-given opportunities.

He also boasted about being the most bankable actor in Africa and encouraged movie producers to work with him.

See Timini's post here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that despite his epic performance in A Tribe of Judah, his loss to Ademola Adedoyin in the best supporting role left a plaster of trauma on the faces of his supporters.

Timini embodies his characters to a fault and leaves no stone unturned regarding his craft.

Nigerians celebrate Timini's win

Legit.ng put together reactions of Nigerians who have trooped to Timini's comments to celebrate with him. See some below:

