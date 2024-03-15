Nigerian actor Timini Egbuson gave netizens a glimpse into his humble beginnings in the country’s film industry

Timini, who broke into the scene with his role on the renowned MTV Shuga TV series, revealed the first payment he got for the production

The Nollywood lover boy, however, mentioned that he was discouraged about being an actor, but his first salary from the Shuga series changed the whole thing

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has opened up about his first payday in the movie industry during his humble beginnings.

In an interview, Timini revealed that he earlier thought there was no money in the Nollywood sector and was advised to venture into another career.

But after his first payment on the popular MTV Shuga series, he couldn't believe the amount he got, which geared him to stick to his talent.

In the interview, the actor disclosed that he is 36 years old and described himself as a "sweet boy" because the bad boy parts in his films do not reflect his true personality.

In another report, the Nigerian actor refused to let go of the controversial moment he had with his senior colleague Zubby Michael.

Legit.ng reported that the two movie stars had a heated exchange during the first episode of the Prime TV reality show, Ebuka Turns Up Africa, where Zubby claimed he could buy Timini and bragged about being the best Nigerian actor.

In a recent post by the Shuga series star, he took a jab at Zubby in relation to his statement on the Prime TV show as he announced the next country they were visiting.

Timini gifts X crush flower bouquet

The talented Nigerian actor recently made one of his online fans extremely happy during the Valentine's season.

An X (formerly known as Twitter) user identified as Moyo or Soft Mo made advances at the Nollywood lover boy.

The lady contemplated how to spend Valentine's Day and tagged the actor, letting him know she would like to have him. In response, Timini stated that she couldn't have him but promised to get her gifts to make her day memorable.

Videos made the rounds online showing when the thespian and his fan at a movie premiere as he presented a colourful bouquet of flowers to the young woman.

