Nigerian Afrobeat singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, widely known as Spyro has caused his fans to react hilariously

The singer who is currently on tour in Canada shared a video of himself in panic mode following a message he received from a Canadian lady

According to the lady, she would like to meet up but something else that she said got the singer worried

Talented Nigerian singer Spyro caused a stir online after he shared a video of him looking worried.

The singer, who recently introduced his beautiful twin sister to social media, shared a message he received from a Canadian lady.

Nigerian singer Spyro shared a video detailing a DM from a Canadian woman. Credit: @spyro_official

Source: Instagram

Spyro worries over DM from Canadian lady

After Spyro stylishly shoots his shot at BBNaija star Nengi, he cries out on social media following a DM sent to him by a Canadian woman.

As maintained by him, the lady revealed she would like to meet him, which he did not consider an issue.

However, he got confused after he noted that she would love to rinse the singer "in a bowl of anointing oil."

Looking all shaky and scared, the singer quizzed music boss Oga Pauloo on whether to continue his Canadian tour.

See Spyro's post here:

Reaction trail Spyro's post

Some of Spyro's fans have commented on his post since he released the video. See some compiled reactions below:

@pauloo2104:

"no worries @spyro__official Jesus Boy we're going to borrow power with Odumeje himself !!!! Abido Shaker and Remande."

@iamcattylopez:

"Why did I trust that you would be serious."

@iamsexysteel:

"Are u not a man of God again Abi why are u scared."

@sheyebanks:

"She suppose soak you first before she rinse an."

@asherkine:

"You don ever hear the legendary phrase from 2020 “do you have a hoil?” you know wetin them dey use am do? Dey play."

@uccie_standard:

"I'm loving your publicity pattern for this tour.. I'm a fan . I sing when I'm beading."

@luchi_consult:

"He that dug a pit shall fall inside, no weapon formed against you shall prosper."

Spyro advises upcoming artists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Spyro gave his two cents about upcoming Nigerian music industry artists' careers.

He said that record labels failed him, and he had to take responsibility for his growth by taking loans from banks and people.

Spyro also noted that labels would not guarantee the success of any artiste, no matter how big the recording company is.

Source: Legit.ng