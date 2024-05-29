The wife of Billionaire senator, Reginal Daniels, and her husband, Ned Nwoko made the internet jealous that they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, May 28, 2024

The actress and mother-of-two continued to celebrate as she shared their dinner clips via her Instagram story

Regina and Ned sure had a great time as they looked all loved up while sharing fantastic moments with their kids

Nigerians were under pressure yesterday as the internet was flooded with celebratory videos of Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nkwoko.

The duo marked their fifth year in holy matrimony on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, and friends and family took to their comment section to celebrate them.

Regina Daniels and her hubby, Ned swayed heads at their romantic anniversary dinner. Credit: @regina.daniels, @princenednwoko

Regina and Ned turn heads at dinner

A video now circulating the internet, shared by the young mum, showed the love birds out at dinner. To seal their fifth year in marriage, the billionaire couple stepped out to what looks like a private but romantic dinner.

Regina was stunned in a red dress, while her husband rocked a white native look adorned with a red cap.

Watch Ned and Regina's romantic video here:

It will be recalled that the mum-of-two recently flaunted her husband's Rolls Royce, which got many of her fans talking. The luxurious feel made her fans gush and wish that they had her life.

Netizens react to Ned and Regina's video

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"Money aside. Ned knows how to treat a woman right."

@l.tobiloba:

"YuL wanted this lifestyle but Sapa said “No, I’ll finish you."

@synteearh_22:

"See the way he’s adjusting the chair to make sure she seat right."

@_odogwu_nwanyi:

"She is a social media person. Her hubby loves the limelight and she provided that. Na all dis things dey make marriage dey very sweet."

@estilhairextensions:

"5years already Omo."

@jhoystin:

"She’s really changing him and making him feel like a youth."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"Young men should learn this. We love it."

@_ceelearh:

"She won in life sha."

Ned Nwoko Graces event with Laila

Politician Prince Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani, recently turned heads on the internet.

The billionaire couple attended an international conference in Abuja as the senator was opportune to deliver a speech.

Fans and lovers of his second wife, Regina Daniels, observed the events he chose to attend with each of his wives.

