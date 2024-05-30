A video of Ayra Starr taking photos with some of her fans in Paris has gone viral, with some internet users giving their takes

Ayra was approached by one of her young male fans, who wanted a selfie with her and pointed to which of the cameras she should look into

A man took to Twitter to write that Ayra let a small boy control her, but she would not have agreed if the boy had been a Nigerian

Ayra Starr is fast becoming a global music icon as she spreads her tentacle across the map. Earlier, Legit.ng reported her revelation about having been to at least 36 countries, which shocked most of her fans.

On Wednesday, May 29, Aderibigbe Sarah Oyinkansola, widely known as Ayra Starr, performed live at the Visa concert in Paris, and her fans could not get enough of her.

Ayra Starr posed for photos with her fans in Paris.

Source: Instagram

While leaving the show, the singer, who was welcomed by the gay community, stopped to take pictures with fans.

Did a young fan control Ayra Starr?

Ayra's picture with some of her fans did not sit well with one of her jealous fans. The man took to Twitter, opining that the singer was controlled by a "small boy."

He said this because the young boy told Ayra which of the cameras to look at. The man further noted that she would have resisted if it had happened in Nigeria.

See the tweet and video below:

Nigerians react to Man's Tweet

Reactions trail Ayra Starr's video with fans and tweet by the Nigerian man. See some below:

@official.nmagul:

"I didn’t see anything wrong here jst a selfie with a fan."

@hypemanricky_:

"Wait so na today ona sabi say we no like ourselves blacks."

@the_real_aleema:

"The boy comport himself and snap, he didn't even touch her but if na Nigerian he go won almost swallow her."

@mesheleyayotunde:

"The same girl that disrespected king Sunny Ade."

@iceboyibm:

"Una sure say that boy na proper boy?"

@mkhalid_2:

"For Nigeria if you no get money you’re nobody to this Celebrity’s except fews."

@sk_richie_love:

"Small yansh is shaking."

@official_ijoba_deji_sneh:

"Normally nah mumu she be."

@princeankrah1112:

"All this Africa music stars especially my Naija musicians nah them still dey serve their slave masters."

Ayra Starr joins Chris Brown on tour

Nigeria's Ayra Starr will join American star Chris Brown on his North American tour this year.

The Mavin youngster, who, alongside Muni Long, will go on tour with the R&B star, shared the good news on social media.

However, Ayra Starr's post has been received with mixed reactions, as some feminists have tackled the Rush crooner.

