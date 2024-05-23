Uche Ogbodo is still nots satisfied with the way a troll tackled her over her age, as he has gone to another extent to prove she is 38

The actress had mark her 38th birthday and a troll came for her, claiming she was older that what she posted

In her response, she shared a copy of her international passport as her age was clearly written on them but her colleague, Uche Jombo cautioned her

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has gone a step further to show that she wasn't lying about her age.

Legit.ng had reported that a troll had tackled Ogbodo over the age she declared while marking her birthday.

In the new post, the businesswoman, who welcomed a boy last year, showed off her international passport. Here age was clearly written on it as she blasted the troll that she was not lying.

Jombo cautions Ogbodo

After posting her international passport online, , went to the comments section to warn her.

She simply told her to delete her post. Fans also slammed the actress for being immature about the issue.

Ogbodo blasts troll

In the caption of her post, she told her detractors to keep quiet and asked if they were satisfied with the evidence.

Stating further, she noted that her mother was not yet up to 60 years.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens expressed themselves in the comments section about the post. Here are some comments below:

@angeluma_obim:

"Do you have to prove anything? Nne you owe nobody. Anyone can believe whatever they want."

@omo_oba_adedotu:

"Anything can happen in 9ja no Data base frm birth."

@mobiyah:

"You joined nollywood as an adult my sister stop running around.u were don act with Charles inojie them tire since early 2000."

@celebrityclozet_thriftboutique:

"Since you wan go far oya leave ECOWAS passport aside I mean this must have come after a new swearing of age(Affidavit) show us ya birth certificate so that everybody go rest."

@businessgrowthsquare:

"I don't know if it's just me but I honestly do not see the need to announce my age on my birthday. I am plus one and that's it! Going this far to prove a point to people is ridiculous!

@brandydams79:

"@ucheogbodo rest..this passport no validate anything anybody can use any age in their passport remember that..now show us your waec result, make we see Ur real age Linus."

@jfkennedy461:

"I don't blame her oo, myself I have been twenty five years for the past five years."

@precious_the_brand_:

"I still don’t understand how people come online and answer strangers that don’t feed you on this internet."

@dami_lola123423456:

"Normally no be by International passport. My cousin do fake birth cert do international passport, she reduced her age by 9yrs. Na by waec, batism card or even transcript."

@mz_harcourt:

"All this ko necessary na."

@merciful5151:

"As if this is how to know someone's real age... Anybody can use any age for NIN and passport. Make she rest abeg."

Source: Legit.ng