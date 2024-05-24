A Nigerian lady has revealed that her father has given her a December 2024 ultimatum to bring him her man for marriage

Taking to social media, the 24-year-old lady announced her search for a male partner before her father's deadline

She narrated the incident that led to her father issuing her a marriage ultimatum and wondered how he expected her to meet up

In order to beat her father's deadline, a Nigerian lady, @toronto_k, has launched an online search for a husband.

@toronto_k said it all started after her father, who lives in Abuja, heard she slept out and tagged her a wayward fellow for her action.

She said her father gave her December 2024 deadline to find a husband. Photo Credit: Simple Images, TikTok/@toronto_k

Source: TikTok

He consequently directed @toronto_k to find a husband to be presented to him before December 2024.

According to @toronto_k, her father doesn't want her to soil his good name with her 'waywardness' and wants her to find a man who would be responsible for her.

The lady, who will be 25 in July, recalled how her father spoke to her weeks later to reiterate his marriage ultimatum.

@toronto_k revealed he had told her not to have a boyfriend until she was 23 and wondered how he expected her to find a husband.

Another lady searching for an older man to marry had advertised herself online.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's husband search

mjrockofjustice said:

"Wow absolutely is amazing just the way you're and I love your smile hair style and swag so lovely one."

Scappa 300 said:

"I'm really ready in as much it's you pretty Angel I'm single without kids from Nigeria Lagos 38 years."

Alex Ikechukwu said:

"Not getting married at an early age doesn't make one a bad Christian gal. However, your dad means well for you. Try and be open to friendship."

ObaL2 said:

"I told my daughter something similar when I realised she was always going to see a guy. They are married now with a child."

user9906210825844 said:

"Na Wahala be that the Lord is your strength."

Big-Tommy said:

"I just couldn't stop laughing me head out."

Binaebi Wellington Miles said:

"This kind situation wey you Dey now!! He be like say you go order from EBay ooh!! The men on ground now price done go Up!!"

Nigerian lady searches for husband online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 33-year-old Nigerian lady had launched a search for a husband online.

Queen, who hails from Akwa Ibom, said she is loving, caring, and has a strong sense of humor. She added that she is a Christian.

Queen listed 13 requirements for potential suitors to consider. She said she wants a man between the ages of 35 and 40 who doesn't smoke, has a tattoo, or is into sports betting. Other red flags on her list include a sagging, single father, someone into politics, and someone who plaits his hair, bleaches, and paints black polish.

Source: Legit.ng