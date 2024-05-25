Kayode Olanrewaju's estranged wife, Ezinne Dora, has refuted doing a DNA test for her three children

Rumour mills had been agog saying that a test was done for the children and none of them belonged to the footballer

Reacting to the tale, Ezinne said that the rumour was spread by her former husband, as she asked for a public apology

Ezinne Dora Kayode, the estranged wife of football star, Kayode Olanrewaju, has claimed that no DNA test was conducted by her on her children.

Rumour was making the rounds that the woman had done a DNA test, and it came out negative, as none of the three children belonged to her husband.

Reacting to the news, she released a disclaimer through her lawyer, refuting that a test was done by her. According to the statement, her former husband was the one responsible for spreading the sad news. She demanded an apology from him within 24 hours, or he should face the consequences of his actions.

Kayode Olanrewaju's ex-wife opens up about DNA test saga. Photo credit @larry_kayode_8/@dorakayode

Source: Instagram

Dora says her children are disturbed

Stating the effect of the news on her three children, she noted that they have not eaten and have been crying since they heard they are not the footballer's children.

It was also said that they were subjected to ridicule by their peers, which has caused them emotional anguish.

Dora shares consequences of disobedience

In the letter, it was also explained that if no apology was tendered, Dora would demand for the full custody of their three children.

Recall that Olanrewaju had cried out that his estranged wife was allegedly having an affair with pastor Tobi Adegboyegba.

The clergy also reacted then, he noted that he was too busy to listen to garnished tales as he explained how he met Ezinne Dora.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the response given by Dora to the DNA sags. Here are some comments below:

