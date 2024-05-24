Scarlet Gomez has shared her weight loss journey with her fans as she showed off a video of her new look

In the clip, she was busy exercising as she showed how big her belly was, in another clip she had lost so much weight

In the caption of her post, she said that it was not too late for the people willing to loss weight as she declared that she was once a size 18

Nollywood actress, Scarlet Gomez, has joined the league of actresses losing massive weight and showing off on social media.

The actress, who clocked 30 a few years ago, shared a video collage of her big belle while she was trying to lose weight and was doing exercise.

According to her, she was formerly size 18, but she didn't reveal her new weight to her fans. She also didn't go into details about the secret of her weight loss.

Actress Scarlet Gomez shows off new weight. Photo credit@thescarletgomez

Gomez flaunts new shape

In another video, actress Gomez had lost drastic weight and was showing off how slim she was. Her fat belle had also gone down as she danced beautifully in the recording.

In the caption of her post, the fun actress encouraged her fans not to give up, especially those who have been trying to lose weight.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens took to the comment section to share their views about Gomez's weight loss. Here are some of the comments below:

@simply_mabeluv:

"Ahhhhh last slide. Which means my belle still get hope."

@princeharida:

"Last slide is giving….. No gree for anybody."

@bolajibyoncelee_makeovers:

"Really the last slide, can’t believe this."

@theoluwamide:

"I see this weight so ?biko when was this ?"

@paulsteke:

"Fresh girl too soft."

@maleeka_mobolajisamuel:

"Mrs Adeleke to hot."

@therealblessing01:

"Waooooo."

@sumboadeagbo:

"My baby."

@dreams_cakes_and_more_services:

"So was it only the trekking that brought you down? Or u would share with me your secret."

