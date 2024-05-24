Nigerian actress Angela Okori is not done with the call-out spree that she launched on some of her colleagues

The thespian revisited her feud with her counterparts, Zubby Michael and Mercy Johnson, and spoke of their refusal to respond to her claims

According to a post shared, she stated that they had nothing to say because she spoke the absolute truth

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Nollywood actress and singer Angela Okorie has slammed her colleagues Mercy and Michael while sharing why they refused to respond to nor refute her claims about them.

Recall that the singer had joined hands with MercyJohnson's childhood friend to accuse her of witchcraft. Again, she has revised her issue with the duo through her Instagram page.

Actress Angela Okorie slams Mercy Johnson and Zubby Michael. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie, @zubbymichael, @realangela okorie

Source: Instagram

Zubby and Mercy attempted killing me - Angela

Angela Okorie's lengthy post drew much attention as she claimed that thespians Mercy Johnson and Zubby Michael had made several attempts on their life but failed.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She maintained that their refusal to respond to her allegations proved that she was right about everything she said concerning them.

She touched on Mercy Johnson and her late mother's spiritual battles with her, adding that she was unstoppable.

See what Angela Okorie posted here:

Angela again jabbed at the 'Bride Price' actor and referred to his show with Ebuka, in which they flew in a private jet. She called him a local boy who should consider upgrading his lifestyle.

Reactions trail Angela Okorie's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@eloka_eloka_:

"If you read all that, you're jobless."

@richyyrey:

"Silent is golden. Them keep you silent you still dey rant."

@realofficialyemi:

"From every rumored word there’s always an AOTA of truth tho."

@egoumez:

"Please don't blind our eyes with that orange background and white ink haba."

@zinny_cleo:

"Na till this lady begin to bite people, una go look for solution for her."

@itzafoma:

"Let me say this, she might look like she’s talking too much but do you know there are things ppl will say about you, you won’t have guts to reply cos you know as soon as you reply they will spill more depth information. I’m not saying she’s right or wrong but consistent madness might not be madness. It might be a spiritual war."

@pretty_tonia1_:

"Because you’re a clout chaser."

@sassiemyk:

"They didn't respond cos silence is the best answer to someone like you."

@oliverjoh453:

"Angela Alex otti has installed street lights in Abia,please help us thank him okay."

@papperchasserking:

"Madam rest Abeg we don hear Tap in if you want her to rest."

Angela Okorie calls out female colleagues

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie sparked reactions online following a post about her female colleagues.

Legit.ng previously reported that the entertainer called out actresses who sleep with married men via a post on her official Instagram page.

Angela said she had no idea how it was done and that her realness could never let her do such a thing.

Source: Legit.ng