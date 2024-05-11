Nollywood actress and skitmaker Wofai Fada Cole has celebrated her birthday to the joy of many fans

On her official Instagram page, the socialite shared a series of adorable birthday photos why announcing her real age

Many netizens gushed over the snaps and reacted to Wofai’s age considering that her father-in-law had claimed she was 38

Nigerian actress and skitmaker, Wofai ‘Fada’ Ewa, is once again in the news after celebrating her birthday shortly after her wedding.

On May 11, 2024, the media personality took to her official Instagram page to announce that she had turned a new age. Not stopping there, she also revealed how old she was.

Recall that Wofai’s age became a subject of controversy after her father-in-law, Mr Kunle Cole, was heard claiming that she was 38 in a leaked phone call. This came after he disassociated his family from the wedding she had with his son, Taiwo Cole.

Only days after the controversy took over social media, Wofai shared stunning birthday photos online and announced that she had just turned 34.

She wrote:

“This particular month is so special to me ,because it emphasizes the essentials of a happy life,laughter, love, and adventure.

THIS IS 34 Happy birthday Ekpe! Yatata!!!”

See her post below:

Netizens react to Wofai Fada’s birthday photos

The news of Wofai Fada’s birthday and her new age caught the interest of many fans. Several of them congratulated her while others wondered why her father-in-law claimed she was 38. Read some of their comments below:

Mikosamartha:

“Why did the Cole family of banana Island claim she is 38.”

Bola_iyaoba:

“Even if it’s 43Happy Birthday Beautiful Safe one by HIS grace Amen.”

kingphranky:

“Mrs Cole of the Island… Happy Birthday strong woman.”

rekiyayusuf:

“Happy birthday beautiful. I speak blessings over you and yours. ”

thevillagechef:

“Happy birthday Mrs Cole… .”

wallard_11:

“Mr Cole said 38.”

chisom_charleyb:

“Those of you saying she is lying about her age just obviously started following Wofai. She is one of the skit makers that started long time ago, I have been following her since 2015 and this age tally with what she has been celebrating, she also has a lot of school mates that knew her from way back. Make Una rest. Happy birthday beautiful wishing you long life in good health, Love and peace.”

Wofai Fada shares Yoruba name her husband gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Wofai Fada ignored the negativity surrounding her marriage to Taiwo Cole of Victoria Island and she continued to update fans about their love life.

In a new development, the actress shared a video on her official Instagram page where she rocked a lovely Yoruba native attire.

Not stopping there, she accompanied the post with a caption where she revealed the native name she got from her Yoruba husband.

