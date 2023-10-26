Uche Ogbodo has hailed her husband as she turned him into a model for their fashion business

The father of two wore a printed lemon green vintage shirt, which looked well on him, and catwalk for their clients

Fans were also happy to see that the couple truly love each other and support what they do

The clip of Bobby Marris, husband of Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo, has warmed the hearts of fans as he turned the aisle in their fashion store into a runway for modelling.

He wore a lovely vintage lemon green long-sleeve shirt, green trousers, and matching glasses as he stuns on the runway.

Uche Ogbodo Gushes Over Husband As He Models for Her Business. Photo Credit @babbymaris/@ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Uche Ogbodo calls her husband baby

The mother of three, in her upload, gushed over her husband and called him "baby", to the delight of those who saw her post.

Fans were happy to see that the actress was enjoying her marriage, and they wished them well in the comment section.

See the clip of Uche Ogbodo's husband here:

Fans react to Uche Ogbodod's post

Netizens have reacted to the video of Marris modelling for their business. Here are some of the comments below.

@bodygangsocietyy:

"We are Here to Create Magic when you need it ."

@diamond_betsy:

"I like the way He rocks it for big pee."

@anita_ihekoronye:

"Aunty Uche you truly love your husband. You make marriage look so sweet. God bless your family. Congrats on the new arrival of blessing God added to your chapter."

@sandra_o_kennedy:

"My brother making us proud ."

@pretty_official_3228:

"Our baby not only yours ."

@helen_paul608

"My Odogwu Inlaw."

@itz_miziz_chy:

"UC God bless your family, may this union last forever amen ."

@realofficialyemi:

"@ucheogbodo Wahala for who no get baby ooo make we no go jump inside lagoo."

@kamilumor:

"May the lord almighty continue to bless you and your family."

@taiwo.kemisola7:

"Congratulations to you mama."

Uche Ogbodo thanks husband after sharing pregnancy pictures

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Ogbodo appreciated her better half for getting her pregnant.

She gushed over her man and praised him by calling him the mightiest in a young body. She also appreciated God that her family was increasing.

Fans were excited at the excellent news and joined the actress in jubilating and thanking God for keeping her and her family.

Source: Legit.ng