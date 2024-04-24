Uche Ogbodo has given her colleagues in the movie industry marital advice most especially those looking for life partners

She said actors and actresses should marry each other as they are good people most especially because they understand each other too

According to her, wives and husbands are plenty in the industry, and actresses make the best wives

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, has given her two cents to her colleagues who are looking for life partners.

The mother of three took to social media to penned a short note advising those who were willing to listen to her.

According to the woman who welcomed a boy last year, there are many good actors and actresses in the industry. She told her colleagues to look inward when picking a life partner and not go out of the industry.

Uche Ogbodo dishes out advice to colleagues. Photo credit @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Ogbodo says she married an actor

Giving herself as an example, she explained that she was also married to an actor. The woman who was accused of supporting side chics mentioned that actors and actresses understand each other better than outsiders.

Not done, the movie star said that actresses make the best wives.

Ogbodo takes a swipe at colleagues

Slamming those who have been waiting for Mr right for a very long time, the actress said they old age would catch up with them while they are still looking for partners, and she admonished them to take her counsel.

Ogbodo also made it known that the movie industry is blessed with many good people.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actress. Here are some of the comments below:

@nne234_:

"The goddess has talk am."

@cheryl_buby:

"It’s good they marry each other o…cos they understand each other and know that kissing and sex scenes are part of their jobs…cos not marrying who’s in the industry with them are all part of why there are cases of divorce and all of that."

@oriyomiiii:

"It's a very good advice."

@bodygangsocietyy:

"Agreed 100 percent."

@graceameh15:

"Thank u for this I agree with u."

@richemmy_8:

"This is really a big fact, they will understand each other’s better."

@sharoncstar:

"I love this beautiful Mama. She's very beautiful, bold and lovely. God Bless You Mama."

@im_character:

"Ive always dreamt of one in particular."

@giftshebaby:

"I totally agree with you because i have some few nollywood friends and they are absolutely good but people think they are player due to the kind of roles they play and you know we like judging the book by its cover in this country which makes no sense to me at all."

@queen_delight01:

"Mama you too much."

Uche Ogbodo slams man asking her out

Legit.ng had reported that Ogbodo had replied a man asking her out on social media.

She noted that she had been faithful to her husband for the past six years and was not ready to compromise her stand for any other man.

The mother of three had to tell the man that she couldn't live like other movie stars who sleep around despite being married.

Source: Legit.ng