Nicki Dabarbie has been released from prison after spending two weeks at the correctional centre after Mayorkun promised to deal with her

The singer had opened up about the influencer and said that he does not know her while promising to press charges

In her first post after being released, she said that it was who has money people would side with as she claimed anytime she speaks for herself, she gets sent to prison

Social media influencer, Nicki Dabarbie, has been granted bail from prison after spending two weeks behind bars.

Legit.ng had reported that Mayorkun had threatened to take action against the influencer, as he claimed that he has not set eyes on her before.

In her first post, she said that anytime she tries to defend herself, she would be thrown into prison.

Speaking further, the lady, who accused Skiibii of trying to use her for ritual, noted that it is only the person who is popular and who has money that many would side.

Nicki Dabarbie regains freedom, returns to social media. Photo credit@nicki_dabarbie@iammayorkun/@skiibii

Source: Instagram

Nicki Dabarbie shares experience

In her post, Nicki Dabarbie explained that anytime she tries to trust a man, they always show her 'shege banza'.

The influencer opined that maybe she would have been dead if she didn't make the live video she did after leaving Skiibii's house.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the first post made by the influencer. Here are some of the comments below:

@nicky_finee:

"Our kirikiri Barbie why you no da see problem pass another road."

@unicemami:

"They bullied this girl, this is why I love to be on my lane, trust no one see no evil hear no evil. My peace is of paramount."

@omobolanle_i:

"Them Dey throw you true true and I dey always feel for you! But girl you need to start talking with proof!"

@__savage_cy:

"She still d cap."

@ra__chy:

"Stay your mama aus you no get parents??"

@ifeoluwa5:

"Stay your papa house u say no cho cho cho."

@bigg_helen:

"Hmmm Nicki just rest small abeg ehnnn Kiriki Barbie."

@youngprince.22:

"Rest girl, nobody want use you do ritual, which strength you get to fight 3 men?"

@sholeezee:

"This is nigeria."

@_cravy400:

"You rest, if all this things no happen we no go know say you be go meet them. Abi when you they chop they cruise on bolt we they there?"

Nicki Dabarbie says Skiibii is stalking her

Legit.ng had reported that the influencer had cried out for help as she made claims about Skiibii and his associate were after her.

According to her, the singer and his boys have been following her, as she added that there was a threat to her life.

She also stated the security man told her some men came to look for her and from the description, it was Skiibii and his boy.

Source: Legit.ng