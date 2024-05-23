Blessing CEO has made an apology video to the family of Martins, IVD's wife's family over her utterance after the woman passed away

The relationship expert had made a lot of accusations against the family, and she was arrested at a point because of the case

In the video, she said she was sorry to the people she might have offended and promised to be at peace with a lot of people this year

Self acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has said that she was sorry to all the people she might have wronged.

Blessing CEO had of accusation against the Martins, who has just lost a daughter. She claimed they were after their son-in-law, IVD's properties.

In the video, she said she was sorry. According to woman, who claimed she didn't date IVD, the recent death of Jnr Pope and some others made her sober. She reflected on life, though it took her two years to realise what pain and grieve was. But she was deeply sorry for her utterances.

Blessing CEO prays for late woman

In the recording, the lady, who paid homage to seven river goddesses, prayed that the soul of the late woman will continue to rest in peace.

Blessing CEO also hailed the deceased and called her a woman indeed. While making a promise to herself and her fans, she noted that there will be peace this year, and she was after making money.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of what Blessing CEO said. Here are some of the comments below:

@realanitajoseph:

"Blessing Shallom."

@iam_lucydeez:

"Ble whoever did this makeup is a pro."

@dulcetwomenandyouthfoundation:

"Apology to VDM Blessing, by the way you look very pretty."

@hairbyfirstlady:

"Dear martins family pls help us and accept her apology."

@janegoretti:

"The kind of class u exude in this video eh!!! hair, makeup, lashes."

@zee_gabel:

"It takes a lot of boldness to admit to wrongs like this. God bless you mama, happy birthday in advance."

@iamlucypitila:

"Only a great woman can do this."

@zizilicious_t:

"Wow good one babe. Blessed step you just took, I also pray you find bliss n fulfillment in this your new year. Happiest birthday in advance."

@chamberlain_dgee:

"I love you more for this."

@winnietee__event__supplies:

"The make up artist too try.'

